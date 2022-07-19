Nine candidates, including two incumbents, are completing for three seats on the San Luis City Council in the Aug. 2 primary election. Bajo El Sol, the Yuma Sun’s Spanish-language sister publication, recently asked the candidates for San Luis City Council to respond to a set of questions on various cities issues. Below are the responses from Jose Ponce, Cesar Zepeda, Javier Vargas and Lizeth Servin.
The Sun previously published the responses of Maria Cecilia Cruz Ramoz, Tadeo Azael De La Hoya, Nydia Mendenhall and Genaro Soto. One candidate, incumbent Mario Buchanan, did not respond to the questions.
JOSE PONCE
Age: 73
Experience as an elected official: City councilman for eight years.
What experience or qualities do you believe qualify you to be a council member?
Being a resident of the city since 1995 and having previously been a councilman from 2000 to 2004, during which I was also vice mayor, and serving on the council during my current four-year period. I have had experience being on the city planning and zoning commission and, since 2019, being on the board of directors of the Western Arizona Council of Governments. And I have been a volunteer in the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program for many years.
In my time on the council, I have worked to advance projects like the San Luis II Commercial Port of Entry, the expansion of the San Luis I Port of Entry in the downtown and the widening of Cesar Chavez Boulevard. I am retired and an Army veteran, and I have enough time to serve my community as a council member.
In your opinion, what is the biggest challenge facing San Luis?
Traffic definitely is the biggest problem that we have in San Luis, especially during the agricultural season. Another challenge we have is providing services to residents at a when when the city is growing so rapidly. We have to be ready with the necessary infrastructure to provide those services.
As a council member, how can you help the city face that challenge?
Working together on the council as a group, we can get the funds needed to have that infrastructure, work as a team to pursue those funds to expand infrastructure and provide good services for the community.
What strategy would you propose so that the economy doesn’t put at risk or prevent expanding the services the city offers to residents?
Maintaining good relations with the federal and state governments to gain funds and grants, working closely with our legislators, who will support us in getting those funds. Keeping a healthy and balanced budget so that we don’t get hit so hard by a recession or economic crisis.
JAVIER VARGAS
Age: 40
Experience as an elected official: None
What experience or qualities do you believe qualify you to be a council member?
I have more than 20 years in finance interacting with people and business people in our community. I have a lot of experience working as team, being the leader in different programs that directly or indirectly benefit our community. I consider myself an honest, competent person, with leadership skills and a great desire to work for the development of and better future for San Luis, Ariz.
In your opinion, what is the biggest challenge facing San Luis?
In the most recent years, the population of the city has grown a lot. Every year we see more people, more cars and, of course, more traffic, so this is creating two very big challenges in our city. One is the lack of jobs and the other is congestion on our roads.
As a council member, how can you help the city face that challenge?
In the event I get the vote of the people in our community, I will work ardently on projects that help attract new investments that create jobs in our community. I will work to provide more help to our new and established businesses in San Luis. On the issue of traffic, I will push for the creation of new streets and the widening of some of them.
I also see as very important the immediate opening of a second port of entry that would help a lot with the traffic congestion in our city.
What strategy would you propose so that the economy doesn’t put at risk or prevent expansion of the services the city offers to residents?
I believe that it is greatly important that economic prosperity be promoted through greater job opportunities. That is to say, with more jobs we will have more revenues coming into the city, without having to increase the current tax rate. Also we need to carefully review future projects of the city and make sure they are not too costly for the city.
CESAR ZEPEDA
Age: 29
Experience as an elected official: None
What experience or qualities do you believe qualify you to be a council member?
In terms of qualities, I consider myself a person who is good collaborating as part of team, with fairness and integrity. I also can say I enjoy thinking strategically and logically, as well as I have great empathy for my peers, given the circumstances. As some people know, I have dedicated my entire professional life to public service. I first worked in the Gadsden school district, where I had different roles. Then, for the city of San Luis, I worked as an interpreter for the Municipal Court. Now I work providing home services throughout Yuma County, but particularly in the city of San Luis. My focus always has been the improvement and future of this city.
In your opinion, what is the biggest challenge facing San Luis?
There are three big challenges for the city of San Luis, but without a doubt the infrastructure would be my priority, given that solving that problem would solve almost all the other problems faced by the city of San Luis. Once the infrastructure is resolved, this would provide greater access for small and big businesses interested opening in our city. The problem of access for residents would also be solved. Traffic bottlenecks and accidents would also be reduced drastically. Without a doubt, the challenge of infrastructure is and has to be the priority for all of San Luis.
As a council member, how can you help the city to face that challenge?
The residents and I are tired of progressing gradually. We are also tired of listening to the same excuses – the economy, the federal or state funds or assistance that did not come and, now, the pandemic. As a council member, before anything else, I will take responsibility for making sure of getting that assistance and funds from the federal and state government. It’s not fair that San Luis is not taken into account, except during election time. Just as our representatives in Congress ask for our support, now it’s time that they are accountable to San Luis. At the end of the day they are public servants. Over the long term, we have to find a way of not being dependent on this type of assistance; we must become a city that doesn’t depend in any way on aid in order for our city to continue progressing.
What strategy would you proposed so that the economy doesn’t put at risk or prevent expansion of the services the city offers to residents?
One of the ideas I have in mind that I would like to implement is that, just as every family should have an emergency fund in case of the unexpected or a crisis, that the city, even if it doesn’t have one now, should start a similar fund in case of emergencies. The last couple of years of the pandemic have taught us that you are never sufficiently prepared for extreme situations. Our economy received a monumental blow and many lives were affected by that. Thanks to federal and state aid, many people didn’t go hungry and didn’t end up in the street. Nevertheless, if a city ends up in a similar situation in the future, that could be catastrophic. A city that can’t pay the salaries of its firefighters or police officers, and therefore is without them, even for a day would experience a disaster. That is something that is basic and simple to do, but it could make a big difference for our San Luis.
LIZETH SERVIN
Age: 43
Experience as an elected official: None
What experience or qualities do you believe qualify you to be a council member?
As far as experience goes, I had the fortune to work for the city for more than 18 years under different administrations where I learned, and I understand how a system of government works. Today I continue learning and working for my community with a non-profit organization that is dedicated to improving the quality of lives of residents through better housing. This combination of experiences has helped me to have a wider vision of the needs and opportunities that exist in our community. I have been a resident of San Luis, Arizona, for more than 25 years. I have grown together with my community in education, family and knowledge. My wish is to serve my community, to give back what I have received and to help others to grow. The qualities I bring to the table are resilience, commitment and trust that can be summed up in being by own voice, understanding the needs of the community and working for residents.
In your opinion, what is the biggest challenge facing San Luis?
Growth in general and all the needs that come with that, for example, infrastructure, housing, businesses, health (mental health) and public safety.
As a council member, how can you help the city meet that challenge?
As a council member, what is key is working as a team, with a common vision for and common interest in the community. Working with organizations that are experts in the field and being on constant lookout for opportunities to access government funds.
What strategy would you propose so that the economy doesn’t put at risk or prevent expanding services that the city provides residents?
Before anything else, it would be recognizing what are essential services: public safety, water, sewer, trash collection and street maintenance, among others. Also making sure there is an reserve fund for all essential services and emergencies. Closely monitoring and administering those funds and, above all, keeping residents informed as to what is priority No. 1.