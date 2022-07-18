Nine candidates, including two incumbents, are completing for three seats on the San Luis City Council in the Aug. 2 primary election.
Bajo El Sol, the Yuma Sun’s Spanish-language sister publication, recently asked the candidates for San Luis City Council to respond to a set of questions on various cities issues. Below are the responses from Maria Cecilia Cruz Ramoz, Tadeo Azael De La Hoya, Nydia Mendenhall and Genaro Soto.
In a followup story, the Sun will publish the responses of Jose Ponce, Cesar Zepeda and Javier Vargas. Two other candidates, incumbent Mario Buchanan and Lizbeth Servin, did not respond to the questions.
MARIA CECILIA CRUZ RAMOS
Age: 54 years
Experience as an elected official: Eight years.
What experience or qualities do you believe qualify you for the council?
I am proud to have served the city of San Luis as a council member and then as vice mayor from 2012 to 2020. While I served, one of my most important successes was advocating, along with Mayor Gerardo Sanchez, Councilman Matias Rosales and then-City Administrator Tadeo Azael De La Hoya and other council members, for federal funding to expand and modernize the San Luis I Port of Entry in the downtown. Gov. Doug Ducey and all of Arizona’s congressional delegation supported the port modernization project. The project was approved and was part of the president’s budget request for 2020. In 2023, more than $300 million will be spent on widening and modernizing the port of entry. Besides that, I have served during the last 10 years with the South Yuma County Coalition Against Domestic Violence, working with passion to make our community more aware of the problem of domestic violence. In 2017, Proverbs 31 Home officially became a non-profit organization. As its president, my vision is to open a shelter for victims of domestic violence in San Luis.
Also I served on the governing board of the Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization and on the Regional Bicycle Commission of Yuma County.
In your opinion, what is the biggest challenge facing San Luis?
I believe we have already overcome the biggest challenge, which was getting federal funding for the San Luis I Port of Entry. The next would be attracting new businesses. As a council member, how can one help the city confront that challenge?
The businesses want to come to a vibrant city and one with a youthful workforce. They are attracted by the best performing cities.
As a councilwoman, I am determined to promote our community so that it is successful andprospers. Approving projects from the smallest, such as planting flowers and trees to beautify the city, to the biggest – for example investing in adequate infrastructure to guarantee that the city is ready for new businesses that are ready to build. These efforts will help to support our local businesses and to promote and attract new, sustainable businesses.
Also, the widening and modernization of the port of entry will be a strong economic stimulus.
What strategy would you propose so that the economy doesn’t put at risk or prevent expansion of the services the city offers its residents?
To make the vision of the city a reality, we must promote intelligent growth and budget properly for the future. The city has been recognized for seven consecutive years for having excellent finances and managing them transparently.
TADEO AZAEL DE LA HOYA
Age: 39
Experience as an elected official: Member of the Gadsden Elementary School District’s governing board since 2008.
What experience or qualities do you believe qualify you to be a council member?
My experience in public service for 22 years. Since I was very young, I have been interested in working for the residents of San Luis. I was the police department administrator and I served as city administrator of San Luis for seven years.
During my time as a public servant, the city had its biggest growth, had healthy finances, and we were recognized as the third fastest-growing city in the United States. Also we were classified as the second most-safe city in Arizona, among other important distinctions. It’s necessary to reiterate that that was accomplished thanks to the work team we created. All of us city employees did our work and the results were palpable because in the most recent years, San Luis grew 104%, and that wasn’t done overnight. It was the result of many work sessions, of study and the correct decisionmaking.
Also, I have contributed my efforts to non-profit organizations such as the National Association of Latin Elected and Appointed Officials, Campesinos Sin Fronteras and the Arizona School Boards Association. The visibility that those organizations have given me has been vital for the development of the many projects that I completed during my time as an employee of San Luis and of the entire community.
In your opinion, what is the biggest challenge facing San Luis?
Continue orderly growth, so that our residents of all areas can have services of first quality. My platform as a city council member includes seven important areas for growth and development of the community: infrastructure, jobs, education, transparency, safety, local businesses and good government.
While I was administrator, we launched projects that brought city officials closer to residents, such as the city website, the use of social media and WhatsApp, all of which keep the city in daily communication with residents. That is only one part, because during the pandemic years we worked ardently to keep city finances healthy, we kept the staff of all departments working and, despite the health risk, we never stopped working.
I believe in governments that are close to the people, in the importance of communication at all levels and in the transparency in time of accountability. Also, I have the necessary experience to work for and make the best decisions for my community.
As a council member, how can you help the city face that challenge?
The responsibilities I have had at the city have given me sufficient experience to know the procedures, regulations and protocols for the best financial management.
Managing the pandemic within positive numbers and with the ability to complete projects thanks to being part of a work team with employees was not easy, but it was accomplished. I am convinced that the main thing is working as a team, and I’m not just talking about the department heads.
The team needs to include city employees and those who live in the city. To be able to move ahead, we all have to do our part to make San Luis that place where we want to live. I can affirm that all of us working as a team can make San Luis a well-developed city, with high education standards and with a higher quality of live than average for the region.
What strategy would you propose so that the economy doesn’t put at risk or prevent expansion of the services the city offers its residents?
Our biggest labor force is the labor that we provide in the agricultural fields in the region, but the challenge is for our children and teens in San Luis to have the real possibility of having well-paying jobs that allow them to have the quality of life they deserve.
To assure creation of new jobs, we can guarantee that San Luis continues growing. We have secured funding from the federal government for the remodeling of the port of entry, and with that, possibilities for growth in the area increase. I would like to reiterate that that is the result of eight years of work; it’s not something that can be said lightly.
NYDIA MENDENHALL
Age: 59
Experience as an elected official: none
What experience or qualities do you believe qualify you to be a council member?
I don’t have experience, but if voters give me the opportunity, I will get it. I have the time to devote to the office, I can work to do good things for the city of San Luis and its residents. It’s a city I love so much and where I have lived for 40 years.
I want to work to make San Luis a prosperous and clean city. We are classified as a city, but practically speaking, we continue being a small town because we lack many things.
In your opinion, what is the biggest challenge facing San Luis?
For me the biggest problem is the traffic. We have to look at how to resolve it. For example, to go from my house to San Luis Middle School, I have traveled up to 45 minutes and that isn’t a long distance. We have problems on 10th Avenue and on Cesar Chavez Boulevard and on the other streets. Maybe not now, but when the schools reopen and the during the agricultural season, we suffer more.
As a council member, how can you help the city face that challenge?
Pushing to install more traffic lights in strategic locations and connecting more city streets are the fastest solutions, because widening Cesar Chavez Boulevard is going to take a lot of time and money. Speaking to the Gadsden School District so that students don’t enter and leave the school all at the same hour – I think that makes the traffic problems we have worse.
What strategy would you propose so that the economy doesn’t put a risk or prevent expanding the services the city offers its residents?
I believe the priority is maintaining and improving the services, making improvements so that they are more beneficial to the residents, instead of starting projects that can be costly to build and maintain. I always use as an example the parks – there aren’t enough of them but neither are they adequate for the community. I would propose that more trees be planted so that there is shade where the families can gather, instead of waiting for construction of ramadas, which are expensive.
We have to improve the services that exist so that they serve more people, then look at new projects that can be done.
GENARO SOTO
Age: 54
Experience as an elected official: None.
What experience or qualities do you believe qualify you to be a council member?
I have experience in any type of work or service that concerns the city, in prioritizing all kinds of infrastructure needs, whether they be in vehicle traffic, roads or in all public services. I know how to manage resources to complete public works projects. I can knock on the doors of lawmakers in the state and at the federal level to seek and demand resources, and I can find wants to persuade federal officials to take care of the needs that our city has.
In your opinion, what is the biggest challenge facing San Luis?
Having a city council made up of council members with a sense of responsibility and with their own reasoning, who take care of the community as their primary goal, and who don’t forget that their responsibility is to the citizenry and not to political groups. Always being united and leaving aside personal conflicts and those of policial groups, instead seeking funds for city projects that are a priority.
As a council member, how can you help the city to face that challenge?
Reaching agreements that only look out for the interests of residents, seeking unity and looking our for the common good.
What strategy would you propose so that the economy doesn’t put a risk or prevent expanding the services the city offers its residents?
Prioritizing the use of existing funding, spending only on that which brings the biggest benefit to the city, but, above all, seeking funds among state and federal agencies.