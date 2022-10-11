SOMERT0N – Three candidates, including the two incumbents, are vying for two four-year terms on the Somerton Elementary School District’s governing board in the Nov. 8 general election.
Running are incumbents Lizandro “Louie” Galaviz and Laura Torres and first-time candidate Luisa Arreola.
Occupation: Language arts teacher at San Luis Middle School
Other: Arreola serves as mentor for teachers and was part of the leadership team at Southwest Junior High School in San Luis. Currently she is coordinator of the gifted program at San Luis Middle School and a coach in the Avenue F Youth Basketball League in San Luis.
In your opinion, what is the biggest challenge facing the Somerton Elementary School District and what would you do to address it?:
The biggest challenge our district has is, like many others in Arizona, not having enough certified teachers to be able to fill vacant positions. To be able to see changes in our district, and those throughout the state, we have to support our teachers at the legislative level. This voice is not only on behalf of our teachers but also our students. To bring about change we have to be a single voice, united in this cause that is so important to the progress and future of our students, who not to far in the future will be the leaders of our community.
Occupation: Acting city administrator of San Luis, Ariz.
Other: Galaviz was named to fill a vacancy on the Somerton school board in January 2021. He previously served on the Somerton Planning and Zoning Commission, as city parks and recreation director in Somerton and San Luis, and as director of the Boys and Girls Club of Yuma.
In your opinion, what is the biggest challenging facing the Somerton Elementary School District and what would you do to address it?:
Work with the administration to support current and new teachers in our district with competitive salaries and resources to provide a positive education. Also, support the continued expansion of the district with schools locally and in the area of San Luis.
Occupation: Program director at Campesinos Sin Fronteras
Other: Torres was named to the Somerton school district’s governing board in August. She is the director of youth and family programs at the non-profit Campesinos Sin Fronteras. She previously served six years in the U.S. Air Force.
In your opinion, what is the biggest challenge facing the Somerton Elementary School District and what would you do to address it?:
The Somerton Elementary School District currently has excellent leadership and elements, but there is always room to grow. I am committed to advocating for the children and their teachers who invest so much in them. I believe in an integrated focus on the child, and when we observe the complete panorama of child learning and development, we see that it includes language development, reading, understanding of math and science, physical wellness, social and emotional development and learning. I hope to contribute my part with the experience I have, bringing creative ideas and, at the same time, transparency and responsibility.