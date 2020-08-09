The Yuma Civic Center will host a massive joint effort with Yuma County and the city to offer up to 10,000 free COVID-19 drive-thru tests to area residents this coming Tuesday through Saturday.
The Yuma County Office of Emergency Management announced Friday that Yuma County and the City of Yuma have partnered with the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to launch a free testing blitz with the goal of increasing coronavirus testing throughout the Yuma community.
The testing blitz will be open to all area residents, including Somerton, San Luis, Wellton and Dateland as well as the Cocopah and Quechan tribes. Testing will take place 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 11-15. The Yuma Civic Center is located at 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, which is off Avenue A at 36th Street in Yuma.
Anyone can be tested, but it is highly recommended that anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms and individuals who feel they have been exposed to COVID-19 be tested. Symptoms may include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
Anyone wanting to be tested can register online at: https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/.
Additionally, the county has provided a QR code for scanning that will take the user to the test registration webpage.
Registration can also be completed on-site. A valid email address is required from the person being tested.
There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infection. As a reminder, emergency management officials recommend taking the following actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:
• Wash hands frequently.
• Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth.
• Avoid contact with people who are sick.
• Wear a face mask when out in public.
• Cover your mouth with your upper sleeve or with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Get a seasonal flu shot.