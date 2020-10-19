A Mesa family’s ordeal earlier this month no doubt is giving people who heard of the experience second thoughts about going to Mexico.
Natalie and Mason Davis and their two daughters were traveling between Caborca, Sonora, and the family beach house near Rocky Point when they were forced off the road by a gunman in a gray sedan that pulled up alongside their pickup truck.
The man pointed an automatic weapon at Mason Davis, they told Phoenix media, and the carjackers drove off with the truck and a trailer carrying mountain bikes, all-terrain vehicles, luggage and other belongings.
Their pickup truck, at least, was later recovered, and the Davises have taken the occasion to thank the Mexican government and bystanders in Mexico for helping while they were stranded in that country.
Owing to crime, the U.S. State Department in its Mexico Travel Advisory urges Americans to avoid going to five Mexican states and to reconsider plans to travel to 11 others, one of them Sonora.