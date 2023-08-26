Forecasts of extreme heat are prompting Mexico’s consul in Yuma to warn would-be immigrants not to cross the border through the deserts surrounding Yuma.
“This summer has been harsher than others,” Consul Dulce Maria Valle said. “It is forecast that high temperatures will remain for longer.”
The warning, posted on social media, is the second in recent months from the Mexican Consulate in Yuma, which previously issued a joint warning with the Border Patrol in May.
The new warning was directed not only at would-be border crossers but also their families and friends in the United States awaiting them.
“The relatives of immigrants are the ones who sometimes pay the ‘pollero’ or human trafficker, believing that they are going to bring them alive to this country. They pay them without thinking that they could be leading them to their deaths.”
The warning is not prompted by a jump in heat-related deaths, she said, noting that nine immigrant fatalities have so far been reported for the deserts around Yuma this summer, down from more than 40 recorded for the same period a year ago.
Still, she said, intense heat forecasts make new advisories urgent.
In its campaign to warn immigrants, the consulate is reminding them about the existence of emergency towers placed at various locations in desert by the Border Patrol. The towers are equipped with warning buttons that can be pushed to summon help.
Also placed by the Border Patrol in the desert are metal plates that indicate the immigrants’ locations. By texting the coordinates on the plates, they can summon help.
“They should not be afraid,” Valle said. “It’s preferable to be detained by the Border Patrol than to die. No one can carry all the water and food they need for the journey. It’s better to push the button on one of the towers so the Border Patrol can come.”
Valle said immigrants or their families can also call the consulate directly if they need help, at 520-623-7874 or 928-615-4330.