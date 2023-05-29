JAZZ 1 (copy)

Desert Jazzers, from Mexicali, Baja Calif., will perform in concert in Yuma on June 1.

 LOANED PHOTO

The Mexican Consulate in Yuma and Desert Jazzers, a quartet from Mexicali, Baja Calif., will bring the sounds of traditional Mexican music to the Historic Yuma Theater in a concert on Thursday, June 1.

The concert, “Esencia de Mexico” (“The Essence of Mexico”) is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. in the theater, 254 S. Main St., and is free to the public.

