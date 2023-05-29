The Mexican Consulate in Yuma and Desert Jazzers, a quartet from Mexicali, Baja Calif., will bring the sounds of traditional Mexican music to the Historic Yuma Theater in a concert on Thursday, June 1.
The concert, “Esencia de Mexico” (“The Essence of Mexico”) is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. in the theater, 254 S. Main St., and is free to the public.
“It will be a privilege for us to appear in Yuma, because it will be the first time we play outside of Mexicali, and because of the opportunity it will give us to play Mexican music,” said Azael Millánes, who plays double bass for the group. “It’s like feeling at home when we play it.”
Joining Millánes in the group formed a year ago are Jesús Hernández on piano, Antonio Malavé on violin and Eliel Caldera on drums.
The band has performed with Mexicali Chamber Orchestra but has also played in a variety of other music genres in appearances around that city.
“Besides classical music, we like other genres, but above all jazz, which has at its foundation improvisation, which makes it very enjoyable,” Millánes said.
He said the quartet does not mix genres in is performances but rather uses instruments common to one genre to perform in others.
Hosted by the theater, the concert is organized and presented by the consulate.
“This is to promote the culture so that Mexicans in the community don’t forget their roots, but also so that friends of Mexico can learn about it,” said Edith Garcia, administrator at the consulate.
“The musicians of Desert Jazzers are experienced and talented,” she added. “We want to show a modern Mexico, one with talent, so that the community can know it.”
The concert will also serve to introduce the new consulate in Yuma, Dulce Maria Valle, who arrived in April.