After two years of virtual celebrations of Mexico’s independence day, the Mexican Consulate will go back to hosting public festivities to mark the nation’s 212th birthday.
The Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, will again be the venue for the celebration that will feature live music, a folkloric dance performance and a demonstration of roping skills used in Mexican rodeos known as charreria. The celebration begins at 6 p.m.
As always, the finale of the celebration will be the recital by attendees of the Grito de Independencia, the battle cry made the priest Migual Hidalgo rallying Mexicans to revolt against the Spanish occupiers on Sept. 15, 1810.
Yuma County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tony Reyes is slated to be presented the Ohtli, an award given annually by the Mexican government to those who have dedicated themselves to improving the lives of people of Mexican descent or nationality who reside in the United States.
The celebration annually was organized by the consulate and hosted by the civic center until 2020, when COVID-19 forced the event to be staged virtually. The celebration for 2021 was also virtual.
Jose Antonio Larios, the Mexican consul in Yuma, said it is important to renew the live celebration not only for its contributions to the arts and culture, but for its value in renewing a sense of patriotism toward Mexico among those whose roots are in that country.
The entertainment lineup for the celebration includes singers Christopher Roldán and Valeria Quijada from Hermosillo, Son., and Iván Orellana, a Los Angeles singer who was a competitor in “Voz Mexico,” a televised singing competition; a performance by Mariachi Aguila, a group from Tijuana, Baja Calif., and a folkloric dance performance by Sol Azteca, a troupe from San Luis Rio Colorado, Son.
Iván Mier, a youth member of the Espuela de Oro Charro Association, will demonstrate his roping skills.
The Ohtli will be presented to Reyes in recognition not only of his service as a supervisor but as executive director of the Comité de Bienestar, a nonprofit organization that helps low- and moderate-income families, many of them recent immigrants from Mexican, achieve homeownership.
The Ohtli takes its name from the word in the ancient Nahuatl language for “the way.” The last local recipient of the award was former Somerton Mayor and current county Supervisor Martin Porchas, who received it in 2017.