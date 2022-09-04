FIESTAS PATRIAS 1 (copy)

Mariachi Aguila, from Tijuana, Baja Calif., will perform Sept. 15 at the Mexican independence day celebration at the Yuma Civic Center.

 PHOTO COURTESY MARIACHI AGUILAS

After two years of virtual celebrations of Mexico’s independence day, the Mexican Consulate will go back to hosting public festivities to mark the nation’s 212th birthday.

The Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, will again be the venue for the celebration that will feature live music, a folkloric dance performance and a demonstration of roping skills used in Mexican rodeos known as charreria. The celebration begins at 6 p.m.

