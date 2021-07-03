SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Mexico’s president, in a visit Friday to this border city, said Mexicans in the United States are helping soften the economic blow of the pandemic with the money they’re sending to family members at home.
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador offered words of thanks to nearly 38 million Mexican citizens residing north of the border, noting that the total amount of remittances sent to Mexico in the first quarter of 2021 set a record.
According to a report this week from the Bank of Mexico, money sent home by migrants from work earnings totaled more than $14 billion in the first three-month period, an increase of 19% over the same three-month period in 2020.
Each of nearly 10 million households in Mexico is receiving an average monthly remittance of $361 from a family member in the United States, up from an average of $340 in 2020, according to the report.
“Here, where our nation begins, I want sent a greeting to all the women and men who are migrants, our countrymen, for all the help they have given us,” Lopez Obrador said.
“How could we forget them, how could we not love them, when at a time they are needed most, they are helping us most,” said the president, who traveled to San Luis Rio Colorado to visit recently completed urban renewal projects funded by Mexico’s federal government.
Based on the trend of recent years, Lopez Obrador predicted the total sum of remittances in 2021 could reach $50 billion.
“The remittances are now the main source of revenue that Mexico has,” he said. “Imagine what that means for reviving the economy from the bottom to the top. Let us imagine what would happen if we didn’t have those funds.”
He added: “With those remittances, and with what we have allocated to people, from the poor on up ... with that we have confronted an economic crisis created by the pandemic. And because of that, there has been no crisis in spending ... there has been no desperation because of hunger or because of inattention by the government.”
The report from the Bank of Mexico indicated that remittances from Mexican in the United States exceeded $40.6 billion in 2020, up from $36.4 billion in 2019.
On another topic, Lopez Obrador said 1.35 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines for COVID-19 provided by the United States have been administered to people 18 and older in Mexico’s border cities, among them San Luis Rio Colorado.
He said the campaign to vaccinate northern border residents in that age group will be wrapped up next week using Pfizer vaccines provided to the border cities by the Mexican government.
Lopez Obrador did not address the issue of whether the vaccination campaign could help bring about a quicker reopening of U.S. ports of entry to visitors from Mexico. That question has been under review by officials on both sides of the border.
Among the government-funded projects in San Luis Rio Colorado prompted the visit by the president was an expansion that more than doubled spectator capacity in the recently completed municipal baseball stadium, from 3,000 to 7,000 seats.
Lopez Obrador’s administration two years ago allocated funding also for new schools, health clinics and parks and for street paving, mainly in the poorer neighborhoods on the city’s outskirts.
Accompanying the president in his visit were Sonora Gov. Claudia Pavlovich and the state’s governor-elect, Alfonso Durazo.