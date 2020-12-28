SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – As Mexico’s congress moves closer to a vote on possible legalization of marijuana, residents here are engaged in the same debate heard in Arizona where a similar measure came before voters this year.
Gema Willem, a doctor in the border city across from Yuma County, favors a national law permitting recreational pot.
“Everything that is prohibited creates greater demand for it and increases criminal conduct,” she said.
Still, she subscribes to studies that conclude marijuana leads to use of harder drugs, and for that reason, she believes legalizing weeds must come with regulations.
“Clearly it, like tobacco, should be regulated very prudently,” Willem said.
Alfredo Galvez, an employee of a radio station in the city, doesn’t believe Mexico’s health, judicial and security systems are up to the task of overseeing legalization of pot for recreational use.
“I don’t agree with allowing marijuana use because there will be more addicts, but I agree with permitting it for medical uses.”
Mexico would become the world’s largest legal weed market under the law backed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s Reforma party, which holds a majority it both chambers of the nation’s congress.
The Senate voted overwhelmingly in November in favor of the legislation that would permit cultivation and possession of marijuana for personal use, and would allow for its sale by businesses with permits.
But the Chamber of Deputies, equivalent to the U.S. House of Representatives, has postponed a vote on the legislation until early 2021.
If approved there, it would go to Lopez Obrador for possible signing.
The legislation would allow people 18 an over to possess up to 27 grams for personal use.
Mariajose Lopez, a student in San Luis Rio Colorado, favors legalization.
“I think it’s a drug with too many benefits to be so demonized, and I think one of the reasons people oppose it is ignorance and disinformation.”
In 2017, pot was legalized in Mexico for medicinal use, and a year later the nation’s Supreme Court ruled that it should be permitted for recreational use as well.
The proposed law would also allow Mexicans to grow up to six marijuana plants for their own use.