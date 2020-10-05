YUMA – The Mexican government has kicked in nearly $34,000 for preventative health care and higher education in Yuma County.
On behalf of the nation’s health and foreign relations ministries, Jose Antonio Larios, the Mexican consul in Yuma, recently presented checks for $21,700 to Campesinos Sin Fronteras and for $12,000 to Arizona Western College Foundation.
Campesinos Sin Fronteras, a Somerton-based nonprofit agency that serves farmworker families, will use the funding to provide blood pressure and glucose examinations and other preventative health care services to clients.
The money also will go toward organizing the anual Binational Health Week observance in Yuma County.
Over the years, contributions from the Mexican government has allowed Campesinos to provide medical services to more than 130,000 people, according to the health care agency.
The contribution to the AWC Foundation goes for scholarships for AWC students born in Mexico or whose parents were born in Mexico.
Since 2016, annual donations from the Mexican government have provided for $46,000 in scholarship funds divided up among 57 students.