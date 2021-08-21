Mayra Franquez looks forward to getting her associate’s degree in business from Arizona Western College and transferring to Arizona State University. There, she plans to major in finance with the goal of opening her own business.
She has the Mexican Consulate in Yuma and Arizona Western College to thank for helping her toward her goal.
Franquez, now in her second year at AWC, is one of 18 recipients of scholarships provided through the Mexican Foreign Ministry’s Institute for Mexicans Abroad program.
The Mexican Consulate in Yuma provided $9,000 from the program for $500 scholarships for 18 current students at AWC who are Mexican citizens or are of Mexican descent.
And the AWC Foundation is trying to double the amount of the scholarships by seek matching donations from Yuma-area residents.
“I am so thankful to be a recipient of this scholarship,” Franquez said. “I believe this program helps Mexican citizens achieve their goals in the U.S., and thanks to this scholarship, I will be able to complete my education.”
As of Friday, the AWC foundation had collected $4,500 in donations, half of what it needed, to be able to match the donation from the consulate dollar for dollar.
In the Institute program, The Mexican Foreign Ministry enlists its consulates in Yuma and other U.S. cities to provided a variety of programs and services to people with Mexican nationality or roots living in those communities. The Mexican government began providing money for the scholarships in 2005.
In 2016, the consulate in Yuma and AWC formed a partnership to provide financial help to students through the IME. Since then, the college and the consulate have provided scholarships totaling almost $90,000 to 99 full-time students.
“We appreciate our partnership with the Mexican Consulate in Yuma,” said Laura Campbell, the foundation’s executive director. “Each year they provide funds that support the academic development of Mexican students and increases their opportunities to successfully earn a degree.”
The latest scholarships were announced at a recent event at which Linda Elliott-Nelson, retired vice president of learning services for AWC, was recognized for her ongoing support of the scholarship program.
“Dr. Elliott-Nelson was one of the key people involved in the early development of our partnership, and she continues to work with and support the Yuma office of the Mexican Consulate, the AWC Foundation, and AWC to this very day,” said Gladys Anaya, coordinator of development and alumni relations for the foundation. “We’re grateful for Dr. Elliott-Nelson and the tireless work that she does to ensure students are provided with postsecondary opportunities for the betterment of our joint communities.”