Yuma – José Antonio Larios, Mexico’s consul in Yuma for nearly five years, will leave for a diplomatic assignment in the Middle East.
Larios said Mexico’s Foreign Relations Ministry has assigned him to the United Arab Emirates, where he will serve as chief of chancellery in the Mexican embassy in that country. He is due to leave Yuma by March 26.
Larios has served in Mexico’s diplomatic corps for nearly 38 years. Since May 2018 he has headed Mexico’s consulate, which provides a variety of services to people of Mexican nationality and descent living in Yuma and La Paz counties.
“I leave very contented,” he said. “I enjoyed being in Yuma very much. A lot of work has been done here, and I believe we have done some very important things, such as the the operation of community service windows (at the consulate and other locations), cross border vaccination programs and escalation in the Mobile Consulate (programs).”
The biggest challenge during his tenure came with the arrival in the area of COVID-19, he said.
“We went through a complicated time with the pandemic, but we were able to bring vaccinations (for COVID-19) all along the border. We vaccinated a lot of people on both side, and all that is due to us having very good partners in the area, working with many organizations.
“The pandemic was a critical moment, and one of the challenges (it presented) was trying to continue providing health services to the underprotected community,” Larios added. “That demanded a huge effort on our part. But despite the pandemic, we never closed the consulate. Though at a reduced level we continued providing services, and fortunately none of the people in the consulate got sick.”
Larios, a native of Mexico’s Puebla state, served previously in Mexican embassies in Portugal and North Africa, and in consulates in Los Angeles, Albuquerque, New York and San Antonio.
Larios said his successor will be Dulce Maria Valle, who currently serves in a diplomatic post in Mexico’s embassy in Canada.