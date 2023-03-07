CONSUL 1 (copy)
José Antonio Larios, Mexico’s Yuma consul, is leaving for a diplomatic assignment in the United Arab Emirates.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

Yuma – José Antonio Larios, Mexico’s consul in Yuma for nearly five years, will leave for a diplomatic assignment in the Middle East.

Larios said Mexico’s Foreign Relations Ministry has assigned him to the United Arab Emirates, where he will serve as chief of chancellery in the Mexican embassy in that country. He is due to leave Yuma by March 26.

