SOMERTON – Car buffs are invited to show their vehicles as part part of the Somerton Corn Festival on Nov. 6.
The Yuma County chapter of the Mi Vida Car Club is hosting a benefit car exhibition as part of the festival slated to begin at 11 a.m. on Somerton’s Main Street.
Members of all car clubs in area as well as unaffiliated car enthusiasts are invited to show classic cars, low riders, hotrods, off-road vehicles and bicycles in judging in more than 50 categories for trophies and other awards.
The Mi Vida chapter annually hosts fund-raising shows, using proceeds to help people in need in the area. In the case of this show, money will go to help a resident in the area being treated for cancer.
Entry fee to exhibit in the show is $25 per vehicle or $20 for a bicycle.
Exhibitors are asked to bring their vehicles to Main Street by 8:30 a.m. on the 6th. The car show will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with awards presented to owners of winning vehicles at 4 p.m.
This marks the first time the Mi Vida Car Club will hold the show as part of the Somerton Corn Festival.
Admission to the car show is free to the public.
More more information, call the club’s treasurer, George Raygoza, 928-920-6293, or Lefty, 928-261-6795.