SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Emma Torres would like it if politicians, news media and people in general did not use the term “migrant” when referring to those seeking asylum in this country.
Torres, executive director of Campesinos Sin Fronteras, says the term incorrectly lumps in asylum seekers with clients of her agency, who include migrant farmworkers who live here part of the year but leave to harvest crops in other states.
Her concern arises amid news that President Biden has reversed a policy of his predecessor that required people fleeing other countries to wait in Mexico while courts ruled on their applications for asylum.
Unlike asylum seekers, she said, the migrant farmworkers who are her clients are U.S. citizens or are permanent legal residents.
Based in San Luis and Somerton, Campesinos helps farmworker and other low-income families in the south county secure access to health care, housing, education, job training and other services.
“For many years we have fought for the rights and better living conditions of farmworkers,” she said. “They are people who are contributing to their communities, people who are already part of our society. Many are immigrants but many are American citizens.
“I don’t agree with them being catalogued together with the groups of asylum seekers, who are undocumented and who come to the country to utilize the system as refugees, who receive different support and are temporarily in the country.”
She says she hopes government agencies that handle the asylum applications and the news media will adopt terminology that distinguishes between migrant farmworkers and asylum seekers.
Torres sought to clarify she sympathizes with the asylum seekers.
“I don’t criticize; I recognize that the families that come here as asylum seekers are making an effort to flee conditions that they face in their countries,” she said. “But I don’t agree with the workers in the field being interpreted as or related to groups that are bringing risks to our communities – and now more than ever with the (COVID-19) situation we are facing.”