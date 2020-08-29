The owner of a mobile home park has asked for the property to be annexed into the city of Yuma. The intent of the owner is to connect to city water services upon annexation.
Sunset Mobile Home Park, located at 3285 E. 32nd St., has 52 mobile home spaces with 38 spaces currently occupied. The property is on a well and septic system.
The Yuma City Council held a hearing on Aug. 19 to gather comments from members of the public. However, no speakers addressed the agenda item.
John Sternitzke owns the mobile home park and four of the mobile homes in the park. The remaining mobile homes are individually owned by the residents. The 2010 census reports a total population of 123 residents in the annexation area, which consists of an 11.5-acre parcel adjacent to the 32nd Street right of way.
According to a staff report, Marine Corps Air Station-Yuma has been informed of the proposed annexation and does not oppose it as long as the existing use will not be expanded. Upon annexation, the property would be a legal non-conforming use with a zoning designation of agricultural.
As required by state law, a blank petition with a legal description and a map of the area to be annexed was filed with the Yuma County Recorder on July 23.
Signatures may be obtained 30 days after the filing. The city had to hold the public hearing within the last 10 days of the 30-day period.
After the 30-day waiting period and the public hearing, the signatures of property owners must be obtained, representing at least one-half of the value of real and personal property and more than one-half of the parcel owners.
The completed petitions must be filed with the County Recorder within one year after the last day of the 30-day waiting period.
Then the council can adopt an ordinance changing the city boundaries to include the annexation area. The ordinance will become effective 30 days after it’s adopted.
The purpose of the public hearing was to notify all property owners of the proposed annexation and take public comment. However, in this case, there is only one property owner.
The city anticipates that the ordinance will be introduced Sept. 16 and adopted on Oct. 7.
In other action, the council approved the final plat for the La Estancia Subdivision. The property is located at the southeast corner of South Avenue 8½E and East 40th Street, with access via South Avenue 8½E.
The applicant is Edais Engineering, on behalf of Riedel Construction Company. The developer plans to site-build single-family dwellings on 6,005-square-foot lots or greater.
The council also approved the creation of Municipal Improvement District No. 115 to serve La Estancia Subdivision.
A staff report notes that the city code requires all developers to completely landscape their projects according to the approved plans prior to issuance of the final acceptance of the subdivision. In particular, subdivisions are required to provide landscaping along certain arterial and collector streets and in retention basins and other locations. Developers may provide paths, trails and other amenities in the common open space areas.
In the past, once the developer installed the landscaping and the city accepted the development, the developer would provide a cash deposit to the city for several years of landscaping maintenance. Then the city’s Public Works Department took over the ongoing maintenance for the landscaping.
As the report pointed out, ideally the new tax base for that newly developed neighborhood would offset the costs of ongoing maintenance to serve that neighborhood. However, the revenue streams from property and sales taxes generated from the neighborhoods benefiting from the landscape amenities do not cover the costs of this maintenance, and Public Works uses other portions of its budget to subsidize those maintenance costs.
In addition, the report stated, many residents in these developments would like extra services or specialized services that Public Works is unable to provide, leaving the residents feeling as if they have little control over the maintenance and beautification of their neighborhood.
As an alternative, state law allows cities to create municipal improvement districts to provide a dedicated funding stream for improvements and neighborhood decisions on improvements. With MIDs, residents pay a special assessment on their property tax bill and gain a direct decision-making role in the level of maintenance within their community.
Yuma will outsource maintenance to a local landscape contracting company, and the amount of the assessment will directly reflect the cost of maintenance. Resident input on the level of maintenance and proposed improvements will be reviewed and approved on an annual basis, the report said.