SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – As the number of cases climb in what is being called a third wave of COVID-19 in Sonora, more children and teens are getting hit by the coronavirus, the state’s health director says.
Last week, Sonora recorded eight cases of COVID-19 among youths statewide, Enrique Clausen said.
“There are more infections among children than last year,” he said in a video posted to the Sonora State Health Ministry web page. “In the beginning the pandemic attacked adults primarily, but this third wave is starting to attack more youths.”
Since the start of the pandemic, the state has tallied 18,359 COVID-19 cases among those from infancy to 29 years. Of those, 14,142 were among 20- to 29-year-olds.
The surge is being blamed on a more contagious variant of the coronavirus, but Clausen also attributed the increase in cases to a greater tendency among the state’s youths and young adults to ignoring previously established safety protocols, such as wearing masks and avoiding large crowds.
For the week of July 12 through Sunday, Sonora recorded 1,785 new COVID-19 cases among residents of all ages, an increase of 335 over the prior week. The number of daily cases exceeded 330 on Saturday and again on Sunday, matching previous peak levels of the pandemic in the state.
In all, the state has tallied more than 83,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.
There were 41 deaths related to COVID-19 last week, one less that the prior week, the health ministry said.
Twenty-one new patients were hospitalized last week, bringing the total number of people currently admitted to 218, and state health officials said Sonora is close to being reclassified by Mexico’s public health agency as being at high risk for COVID-19 infections.
San Luis Rio Colorado, next to Yuma County, recorded 23 new cases last week, bringing its total since the beginning to 3,336 cases. The border city tallied one COVID-19 death last week, down from three the prior week.
Mexicali, Baja Calif., which has been classified as being at high risk for the coronavirus through much of this year, is about to be reclassified as being at low risk, state health officials there said.
Mexicali recorded 62 new cases and one death last week, bringing its totals to 20,864 cases and 3,288 deaths.
Baja California had 197 new cases lasts week, for a total of 51,622. It has recorded 8,754 deaths since the start of the pandemic.