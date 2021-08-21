SAN LUIS, Ariz. – This city’s elementary school district has seen a jump in the number of parents for who are opting for online learning for their children, amid a new surge of COVID-19 cases fueled by the delta variant.
“At the beginning (of the school year) we had only about 60 children online, but now there are nearly 300,” said Lizette Esparza, superintendent of the Gadsden Elementary School District. “Parents are worried, and we think more are going to decide to have their children take classes on line.”
As of the week of Aug. 16, nine students had tested positive for COVID-19 in the district made up of six elementary schools and one middle and one junior high school.
In the same period, two students had tested positive in the Somerton Elementary School District, which has three elementary schools, one campus for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten pupils and a middle school.
Somerton Superintendent Laura Noel said only about 20 of nearly 3,000 students so far was learning online.
“Parents have the decision of choosing the option (in-person or remote learing) they feel is safest and most comfortable, but fear and anxiety are not good. The children are not severely infected, and they need to interact with other children, with their classmates.”
The students who have tested positive in either district have been sent home to quarantine, and both are following health protocols to stop the spread of the virus, the superintendents said.
In Somerton, 13 students thought to have come in contact with the two who tested positive were sent home for observation, Noel said.
Neither district has closed campuses.
Both superintendents says schools in their respective districts are taking steps to limit the spread of COVID-19, such as recommending – but not requiring – the use of masks, practicing social distancing where practical in the classrooms, and allowing students to gather only in small groups.
Both districts also are offering rapid COVID-19 testing for students and teachers, as well as providing vaccinations for students 12 and older. The Somerton district had a vaccination clinic on Thursday, while the Gadsden district is planning one Aug. 27 at San Luis Middle School and at Southwest Junior High School.