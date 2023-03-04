SAN LUIS, Ariz. – More than half the vehicles and pedestrians that cross the border from Mexico stay in this city, adding to the traffic and taking up limited parking spaces in the downtown.
That is one of the findings in a traffic study commissioned by the city at it seeks long-term solutions to congestion in the commercial area immediately north of the border.
The study by the San Diego firm Kimley Horn, contacted in October 2021, determined that 53% of vehicles and pedestrians passing from Mexico through the San Luis I Port of Entry in the downtown area are headed to destinations in San Luis, with the remainder traveling to other places in and outside Yuma County.
“This information defines for us where are the problems and what are the solutions,” Assistant City Administrator Jenny Torres said.
The study focused on traffic patterns in the area bounded by Urtuzuastegui Street, San Luis Plaza Drive, Cesar Chavez Boulevard and 4th Avenue.
In the peak hour of traffic on Mondays, an average of 64,000 vehicles circulate through nine streets in that area, the study found, while up to 1,880 pedestrians cross at the intersection of Urtuzuastegui and William Brooks Avenue, next to the port of entry, every hour during peak traffic hours.
The study cost $208,605 and was paid for with city funds, plus funds from the Arizona Department of Transportation and the Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization.
Among the recommendations from the study are that the city make signage and other improvements at various intersections, add turn lanes at the more heavily used roads and impose new time limits on parking in the downtown.
The study also recommends creating additional public parking spaces in the downtown, where there are now 4,822 spaces.
As an alternative, the study recommends the city take advantage of underused land in the area of the industrial park south of Urtuzuastegui Street as an additional site for parking, as well as create new parking areas between Main Street and William Brooks Avenue.
Torres said the city’s next step is to seek funding sources for the recommended improvements.