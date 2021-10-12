A mother and her two children were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further evaluation on Sunday following a two-car collision.
According to Capt. Javier Hernandez of the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD), the crash happened at approximately 3:02 p.m. at Highway 95 and County 14th Street.
When firefighters arrived they found a Ford Ranger pickup and a Chevrolet Cruz sedan with heavy damage from what appeared to have been a rear-end collision.
The sedan had three occupants, a mother and two children, who were all transported by SCFD and Rural Metro ambulances to YRMC in stable condition for further medical evaluation.
The two occupants of the pickup refused medical attention.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.
