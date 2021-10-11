SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – In the vastness of the desert south of this city, Graciela Perez noted an irregularity in the ground and forced the blade of a shovel into the soil, probing for what she thought could be a clandestine grave.
She found nothing – no remains of her brother, nor of anyone else.
Perez came from the neighboring Mexicali Valley to take part in a recent visit by Madres Buscadoras de Sonora, a group of people from around the state who look for the remains of missing people presumed murdered in order to bring closure to the victims’ families.
Perez said her brother, Osvaldo Arenas, an employee of an agricultural packing operation in the Mexicali Valley, had been forced from his home by a group of armed men.
“On Aug. 4 they came and they took him away claiming they were (the police),” Perez said. “They didn’t give him the chance to put on clothes or shoes. It was 12 midnight. Later we found out that they also carried away another person in Ejido Colima (a time farming community in the valley), and another who they killed in Ejido Chiapas.”
Perez joined Madres Buscadoras de Sonora – Searching Mothers of Sonora – as the statewide group visited San Luis Rio Colorado this month for the third time to probe the subsoil of the adjacent desert, where numerous bodies have turned up in recent years amid escalating violence attributed to organized crime.
Formed more than two years ago, the group has made a heart-rending appeal to those they assume will not stop killing and dumping bodies in the desert: Leave the victims uncovered so they can be reclaimed and properly buried where their survivors can come to visit them.
“They bury our family members and we have to go out to look for them, in the mountains, the hills and the country – almost always without finding them,” said Airam Robles, who came from Hermosillo to look for her husband, Manuel Adan. A resident of that city, her husband went missing while traveling to San Luis Rio Colorado with other relatives, she said.
Made up of mothers, wives and others from around the state, Madres Buscadoras de Sonora spent a weekend this month using rods and shovels to turn up the soil at several sites south of the city, seeking signs of those previously reported missing in San Luis Rio Colorado. Group members periodically stopped their probing to sniff clumps of earth for telltale signs of decomposition.
Over the three days, the group found what was identified a human bone on Oct. 1 and, two days later, the remains of an unidentified murder victim.
“Abduction is a daily event in Sonora,” said Yesenia Flores, who coordinated the three-day search. “It isn’t just the men – women and children are getting carried off. Mothers and female heads of households are abducted, leaving broken families.”
Flores said the group also is receiving more and more appeals from families in the United States for help in finding relatives in Mexico who have turned up missing.
She said the organization needs more support from Mexicans and even Americans in carrying out its mission.
“We need more hands, more eyes to be able to continue with the searches, and we also need help from donations,” Flores said. “We do fund-raising, have raffles, we ask for support from the cities where he go, but it’s not enough. We are doing the work that the government should be doing, and we ask them for a little empathy for our work.”
The Mexican government said there were 1,273 abductions reported in Sonora between December 2018 and last June.
Since its formation, Madres Buscadoras have found the remains of 184 people previously reported missing around the state, according to Sonora newspapers.
Among those taking place in the search south of San Luis Rio Colorado was Jesus Franco, whose son Arturo went missing in February while going to a bricklaying job.
“It is very painful, we are suffering so much. We have no peace, we have nothing. I don’t wish this pain on anyone,” Franco said.
“I’m not going to stop until I find him or until I die. All my family, my children, my wife, are in pain. It has changed life for us completely.”
A native of Mexico’s Sinaloa state, Franco said in the nearly 27 years he has lived in San Luis Rio Colorado, he’s never seen crime and violence in the city match their current levels.
“Before, the hitmen respected families. They only went after those they wanted. Now they go after not only their prey but those who are around them. There is no respect for the innocent.”
He said Madres Buscadoras de Sonora have done more to help him find his son that have the police. “You feel impotent because you can’t do anything and the government pays no attention to you.”
Mexican national guard soldiers and Sonora state police, however, provided security for the group members as the search took place.