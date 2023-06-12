Lilian Campa’s goal is not just to help high school students make grades good enough to get into college.
Lilian Campa’s goal is not just to help high school students make grades good enough to get into college.
It’s also to prepare them to achieve success over the longer term and to become good citizens who give back to their communities.
One of the lessons the first-year principal at Kofa High School seeks to impart to students is the importance of perseverance and determination – the need to push ahead to achieve their goals, no matter what obstacles they face.
“When I talk to them, I try to instill them that whatever happens in our lives we have to keep getting up the next day and continuing,” she said.
“I just don’t want them to be good; I want them to be great.”
Her efforts at motivating students and her leadership skills have caught the attention of the Arizona Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents. The statewide educators organization presented her its Aspiring Leader of the Year award at its recent convention.
The honor was based in part on the qualities she demonstrated as a participant in a recent training program conducted by the association for future school administrators, among them her work ethic, her ability to master leadership skills, commitment to students’ academic growth and the confidence she shows in assuming a leadership role.
Born in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., Campa moved as a child with her family to Yuma, where she attended Post Elementary and Fourth Avenue Junior High schools and graduated from Cibola High School. Graduating from Northern Arizona University, she began teaching social students and English as a Second Language at Yuma High School in 2000.
She started her administrative career as an assistant principal at San Luis High School in 2005. She later held the same post at Yuma High School, then served as assistant principal at Gila Ridge High School for 13 years, before coming to Kofa, a campus with an enrollment of about 2,500 students.
“My first year (at Kofa) has been wonderful,” she said. “I can’t say anything but that I love being able to be at a campus where I have an immediate connection with students. I always wanted to have my own school. Kofa has given me that.”
She added: “I think one of things I want to instill in the students is to inspire them to keep going, making sure they never give up on their dreams, I want them to fight and continue to be relentless in achieving their dreams.”
She believes that lesson is particularly timely now, given that social media present young people what she calls a “picture-perfect” image of what life will be like.
“I feel a lot of our kids look at social media and are trying to keep up with what they are seeing, and I think sometimes that conflicts with their mental health.”
Once they accept that failures, hardships and heartbreaks are an inevitable part of life, once they pick themselves up after a setback, they are better able to meet and overcome the future obstacles that get in the way of their dreams, she says.
Campa can speak from experience about pain. Her 16-year-old daughter Kate died in 2020 after a long battle with Ewing sarcoma, a rare form of cancer.
Some students are aware of her daughter’s death, but Campa doesn’t bring up the subject with students “because I don’t want to make them comfortable,” she said. “A lot of them knew her, but I only share if they ask. If they ask, for sure I will share.”
But even then, she steers the conversation toward the need for students to have what she calls “relentlessness” in the pursuit of their goals.
“We are not just preparing students to go on to college. We are also preparing students to be great community members, so it’s preparing students as a whole,” Campa said.
“I care about my Yuma community, and I don’t want to only talk to them about academics; I want to talk to them about being a community member.”
Campa says students are “the driving force for me – kids and kids like my daughter. It’s the kids who give me purpose. That’s my biggest purpose.”
As for what the future holds, “I know for a fact that I want to be with kids. My biggest support system is kids and working with them. I’m enjoying being with them. I want to see where it takes me and what we can accomplish.”
