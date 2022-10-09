Border shooting

A man was sitting in a white Ford F-150 pickup  when he was shot and killed in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., while waiting in line to cross into the United States.

 Photo Facebook-Reporte 24/7

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Police are investigating the fatal shooting Thursday of a motorist waiting in line to cross the border to the United States.

The victim, an unidentified man, was sitting in a white Ford F-150 pickup with Arizona license plates waiting in one of the border crossing lanes on Avenida Carlos G. Calles, between 2nd and 3rd streets, when the shooting took place about 5 p.m.

