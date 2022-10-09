SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Police are investigating the fatal shooting Thursday of a motorist waiting in line to cross the border to the United States.
The victim, an unidentified man, was sitting in a white Ford F-150 pickup with Arizona license plates waiting in one of the border crossing lanes on Avenida Carlos G. Calles, between 2nd and 3rd streets, when the shooting took place about 5 p.m.
“Initial inquiries establish that the attacker or attackers traveled in a black pickup, from which they fired shots while the (victim) was in line to cross the border,” Sonora state police said in a news release.
No suspects were in custody as of Friday.
The slaying was one of two that occurred in the Mexican border city across from Yuma County in a 24-hour period.
One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday on Avenida Revolucion, between 40th and 41st streets.
The wounded person was found sitting in the driver’s seat in a parked Dodge Journey SUV with Missouri license plates, while the slain victim was founed in the back seat, Municipal Police said.
Two assault rifles were found in the vehicle police.
The investigations of both slayings have been assumed by Sonora police.