The Mountain Shadows Artist Association is taking advantage of the area’s mild climate to host the Art Trails studio tour outdoors on March 5 and 6.
Twenty-one members of the association will exhibit art in a wide variety of media at eight studios set up outside at locations around the Foothills for the 15th annual Art Trails Open Outdoor Studio Tour.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, the public can visit the studios, meet the artists and shop for art. And like last year, people who visit all eight sites will have their names entered into a drawing for work donated by the members.
The association’s artists, both full-year and winter residents, will exhibit acrylic, oil, pastel, watercolor and encaustic painting; mosaic and fused glass art, metal art, silver smithing, gourd and basket design, scratch art, jewelry, photography, and mixed media.
“We’re encouraging all of Yuma to come out and enjoy our art and meet the individual artists,” said Kirk Redlin, an association member and chairman of the event. “This will be a chance to see how the artists work at their own studios. They’ll have live demonstrations, and artists will have original art for sale.”
At a time when the pandemic is prompting cancelation of some events, association members are doing what they can to minimize the risk of COVID-19 by showing their art and their creative techniques under awning set up outdoors.
“We feel that because it is an outdoor, event, people will feel good about coming out and seeing artists and supporting them,” Redlin said. “It also gives people a chance to purchase art.
“We are asking people to wear face masks,” he added.
As part of commonly practiced social distancing measures, visitors are asked not to gather all at once at a single studio on tour.
“People are pretty good about staying apart from each other, and that’s part of the reason why I feel pretty good about the event this year,” Redlin said.
A list of the studios and participating artists accompanies this story.
Admission to Art Trails is free and people can visit the studios in any order they choose.
A year ago, the association began issuing “passports” to encourage visitors to go to all the studios. They have their passports stamped at each studio they visit, and once they have stamps from all eight, the passports will be entered into a drawing for artwork.
“Each studio will be donating art for the drawings,” Redlin said. “Last year’s response was fantastic.”
The passport and map of studio locations will be included as an insert in the March 2 edition of the Yuma Sun. Passports will also be available at each of the studios.
For more information about the art association or Art Trails, visit mtnsaa.org.