Relocating the Yuma County Fairgrounds remains the top priority for the county, although plans on how to pay for it have shifted.
The Board of Supervisors recently updated the Yuma County Five-Year Economic Development Plan, which lists priorities and objectives for the calendar years 2020 through 2024.
The supervisors initially adopted the plan in March with the understanding that the objectives would need to be changed based on evolving economic circumstances. The newly amended and adopted resolution notes that the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors have impacted the implementation of the plan and the objectives needed to be adjusted accordingly.
The plan implementation strategies will be reviewed annually to reflect the changing economy.
YEAR ONE
For the first year, the top priority is still the relocation of the Yuma County Fairgrounds, which has been a concern for many years. Yuma County, Yuma County Fair Board, City of Yuma and Marine Corps Air Station-Yuma have been searching for a way to move the fairgrounds away from the MCAS flight path due to the risk.
However, the county changed the objective to reflect a shift from attempting to secure federal grants to attempting to have the project included in the federal budget as an appropriation. The Relocation Committee originally looked at leveraging a series of federal grants, but the eligibility requirements did not fit the project.
“We were looking at a lot of federal grants in order to provide money for land acquisition and then fairgrounds development afterwards,” explained Paul Melcher, director of economic development and intergovernmental affairs.
“Almost all of those funds have fallen through at some point. Some became unavailable to us.
So the Relocation Committee has decided the better option here is to go after a federal allocation,” he said.
Melcher noted that the allocation could be secured either through the National Defense Authorization Act or having a Congressional representative go after the total sum to be able to relocate the fairgrounds.
The projected end date remains April 2022 for a temporary relocation if needed with a permanent relocation to be announced.
Some of the changes were to the start and end dates, including for the No. 2 priority, which is to identify capital needs and funding sources for infrastructure to support the expansion of regional opportunities highlighted in the Investing in Manufacturing Partnership Program.
The objective for the No. 3 priority is to increase the availability of broadband to regional businesses and industry. Changes were made to the start and end dates due to the need to have the Yuma Regional Fiber Plan completed so that tower siting discussion could take place after fiber optic lines are identified.
The objective for the No. 4 priority is to identify and implement strategies to increase annual funding in the budget for training and infrastructure reimbursement incentives to increase the county’s ability to offer incentives to eligible new and expanding businesses. The start and end dates were shifted to fiscal year 2021-2022 due to fiscal uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The date for No. 6 priority was amended to reflect that the bill will be reintroduced during the 55th State Legislature. The objective is to develop legislation that creates economic development incentives specifically for use by rural Arizona counties.
This sparked debate among the supervisors. Chairman Tony Reyes said he would like to discuss adding a local business preference to the bill. Supervisors Russell McCloud noted that the Supreme Court had ruled that it is unconstitutional for counties to have a local preference.
Deputy County Attorney Ed Feheley said some case law suggests that it may be unconstitutional. Reyes then asked how cities can do it. Feheley replied that he’s not sure, but that they limit how much they do it and if they do it or not might depend on whether they’ve been involved in litigation.
Reyes asked for more background on the issue. “If it wasn’t constitutional, the cities couldn’t do it,” he said.
The start and end dates were also changed for the No. 8 priority to reflect that the item had been carried over to Year Two. The objective is to advocate at the state Legislature for an increase in access to the Arizona Loan Repayment Program for rural medical providers since the legislators did not act on it last session.
Melcher called this one “an important one.” In view of the COVID-19 response, Melcher explained, “we’ve understood that healthcare is the final defense in terms of treatment, and one of the things we wanted to do last year was reinforce the repayment of those loans to encourage more persons to enter into the medical field.”
YEAR TWO
The project information for No. 7 was updated since this objective was completed during July and August. The objective was to establish a revolving loan fund to be administered through the Western Arizona Economic Development District to provide project funding for new and expanding businesses.
The county updated the start and end dates for the No. 8 priority, which looks to facilitate a meeting of the Yuma County Farm Bureau and other farm advocacy groups and the Department of Development Services to discuss a possible amendment to the Yuma County Zoning Ordinance that would create a buffer around farmland to enhance food safety productions.
The No. 10 priority was moved from Year Three to Year Two to emphasize the need for additional incentive tools for business recruitment and expansion. The objective is to develop outreach materials that explain the benefits of a government property lease excise tax to incentivize business development in the unincorporated areas of Yuma County.
YEAR THREE
There was only one change to Year Three, which was to change the start and end dates for the No. 4 priority. The objective is to complete an assessment of private water companies to determine capacities to support economic development opportunities in the unincorporated areas of the county.
YEAR FOUR
Year Four also had just one change. The No. 2 objective is to conduct a feasibility analysis for Yuma County’s participation in the Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration program administered by the Department of Defense as a means of preventing encroachment, incompatible uses and detrimental impacts related to the MCAS-Yuma base and range. The discussion has been pushed back due to the changes in the Fairgrounds Relocation Strategy.
There were no changes to Year Five.