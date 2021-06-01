SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Two years ago, a newly opened student lounge at Arizona Western College’s San Luis campus was dedicated to Arnold Trujillo, a longtime member of the college faculty and a member of its hall of fame.
And now students at the San Luis Learning Center have paid another tribute to Trujillo by making him the subject of a mural they painted in the lounge.
The achievements of Trujillo, who served as coordinator of students services in the south county during the last 15 years of his career with the college, are highlighted in the mural that also depicts themes of education, military service and family values.
Trujillo came to AWC as a student in 1971, earning an associate’s degree. He later received a bachelor’s degree in business from Northern Arizona University and served in the Army, in assignments in Korea, Philippines and Thailand. Returning to Yuma in 1976, he began a career at AWC as veteran services coordinator.
The lounge was created by converting existing space on the southwest corner of the San Luis Learning Center as a recreational area equippped with a full-service TV, video games, foosball game and and area for putting. Completed with $35,000 from the college’s Innovation Fund, the lounge was dedicated as “Arnold’s Lounge” in December 2019.
During their spring break in March, five AWC students who belong the Arts Curiosity and Secrets Club at the San Luis campus added finishing touches to the lounge by painting the 8-foot-by-8-foot mural, which a likeness of Trujillo in an inset against the backdrop of an Arizona desert.
Denisse Ibarra, Carol Valencia, Jessica Alvarez, Jennifer Gonzalez and Eli Duarte were the students who created the project that was requested by Susana Zambrano, the associate dean of student services in the south county, and supervised by AWC fine arts professor Julie Floss.
“I am filled with joy at the sight of such a beautiful mural every time I drive to campus,” said Zambrano said. “To have it reflect the life of Mr. Arnold Trujillo, who tirelessly advocates for students across the district, makes it exceptional. I’m proud and grateful to the artists and Professor Julie Floss for their hard work.”
Added Floss: “This was a 100 percent student-designed, executed, and driven endeavor. ACAS members learned to collaborate with their client and as a group on all aspects of a large project. They successfully merged the theme Associate Dean Susanna Zambrano requested along with each artist’s contribution into a final cohesive design.”
The mural painted in his honor a “gratifying surprise,” said Trujillo, praising Zambrano and Floss.
“Being honored with (induction in) the AWC Hall of Fame and with a student lounge dedicated in my name was more than I could imagine. The mural is just another way in which students have allowed me a lifetime well spent.”