SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The farm labor movement lea by Cesar Chavez, the contributions of Hispanics to the United States and Hispanic cultural heritage all come together as themes in a mural,

The mural, done by Maria Luisa Barajas, is expected to be completed within the month on an exterior wall of the United Farm Workers building located on Cesar Chavez Street in San Luis.

