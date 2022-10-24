SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The farm labor movement lea by Cesar Chavez, the contributions of Hispanics to the United States and Hispanic cultural heritage all come together as themes in a mural,
The mural, done by Maria Luisa Barajas, is expected to be completed within the month on an exterior wall of the United Farm Workers building located on Cesar Chavez Street in San Luis.
Barajas, a Yuma resident, began work in late September on the mural that incorporates images of Chavez, Prehispanic civilizations and of workers harvesting grapes.
Maria Robles, director of Somos, a group that organizes annual commemorations of late farm labor leader on the occasion of his birthday, said the mural is the first in a series of similarly-themes murals slated to be painted over the next five months.
Homeowners along Cesar Chavez Street, between C and D streets, have given permission to have murals painted on the sides of their houses or walls surrounding their homes.
“The idea is to make that part of Cesar Chavez Street a historic corridor that will also be a visitor attraction. There, there are several very old homes in San Luis, some belonging to people who arrived here long ago, and we want this to be ready by March 31, 2023.
Chavez, who co-founded and led the UFW, was born March 31, 1927, in the Gila Valley. He died in 1993 while visiting San Luis, Ariz.
Robles said Somos also plans to organize a first-ever festival dedicated to Chavez’s legacy that will take place on the street where the murals are painted.
Among the themes or subjects proposed for the new murals include the history of San Luis, a pair of charros on horseback and holding the flags of the United States and Mexico, and date cultivation in the area, Robles said.
She said volunteer artists in the area are sought to help in the project.
“We know there is a lot of artistic talent in the community and we are looking for artists who would like to collaborate. We will provide the materials and themes for them to paint.”
Also sought are sponsors for the project.
Anyone interested in getting involved in the project can contact Robles at 928-285-3193.