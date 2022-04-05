SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – A trend of heightened violence in the first quarter of 2022 has continued into April, with the wounding of two people Sunday in a shooting incident near El Golfo de Santa Clara, Son., and a slaying Monday in San Luis Rio Colorado.
The body of an unidentified man who had been fatally shot was found about noon Monday in a Volkswagen parked in the parking lot of a pharmacy at Calle 22 and Avenida Alvaro Obregon, not far from the border. according to municipal police.
Although police released few details about the victim, some news media in San Luis reported the victim was a local attorney.
State police investigators have taken over the investigation into the slaying.
On Sunday two men – identified by police only as 21-year-old Manuel N. and Sergio N, 29 – were wounded by gunfire in a shooting incident that occurred about 8 p.m. near El Golfo de Santa Clara, a fishing village on the Sea of Cortez that falls under the jurisdiction of the municipal government of San Luis Rio Colorado.
No suspects have been arrested in either case.
The incidents come after San Luis Rio Colorado and surrounding communities that are part of the same municipality recorded 55 homicides in the first three months of 2022. That tally exceeded the number of killings for the same period for 2020 and for 2021.
The border city across from Yuma County also led the rest of the state of Sonora in abductions for the first quarter, with 40.
Authorities attribute most of the bloodshed to fighting among drug cartels and other criminal organizations.