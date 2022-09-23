Mary Roman had not heard her father talk about his wartime experiences as a member of a famed Arizona National Guard regiment known as the Bushmasters.
That is, not until late in his life when Louis F. Nuñez recounted one encounter with several Japanese soldiers on a South Pacific Island.
Nuñez was alone as he came to a clearing the jungle. On the other side of opening he saw the enemy soldiers emerge. They stood staring at one another.
“They were spread out,” Roman said. “He said they were young, that they seemed young. But he was young too. He was 21, I think.”
The guest speaker in Saturday’s annual memorial ceremony in Yuma for the Bushmasters, Roman says she plans to devote part of her speech to that armed encounter and to her father’s service in Company L of the Guard’s 158th Regimental Combat Team.
Company L was made of the Yuma-area residents who were part of the regiment that distinguished itself in World War II. Saturday’s ceremony honors the company members who have passed away whether in war or peace time, Nunez among them.
The “Lest We Forget” ceremony, hosted by the Yuma Bushmasters Association, begins at 8 a.m. at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, 1415 S. 1st Ave., and is open to the public.
The 158th Regimental Combat Team went to Panama to protect the Panama Canal, at that time a U.S. possession, and to train in the country’s jungles for what was expected to be eventual U.S. involvement in the Second World War.
Among the wildlife of Panama was a deadly venomous snake called the Bushmaster, and the regiment adopted the reptile’s name as its moniker.
U.S. Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur made use of the Bushmasters in combat against the Japanese, first in the Battle of Arawe in New Britain, then in Dutch New Guinea, at Noemfoor Island in New Guinea, and finally in the Philippines at Lingayen Gulf, Batangas, Bicol Peninsula and Legazpi Port. The entire regimental combat team received the Philippine Presidential Citation for its performance in the Philippines.
“No greater battle team was deployed for battle than the Bushmasters of Arizona,” MacArthur said of the regiment at war’s end.
Nuñez, born and raised in Yuma, served with the Bushmasters from 1940 to 1945, when the war ended, Roman said.
Growing up in Yuma, she never heard her father talk about his experiences in the war, perhaps because he didn’t want to relive them. “He would never say anything, he wouldn’t even say, ‘I don’t want to talk about it.’”
But then he did in the early 1990s, when he suffered a mild stroke and Roman came from her home in California to visit him. “He proceeded to say, ‘I had a flashback.’ I was sitting frozen thinking he was going to say something.”
That’s when Nuñez recounted the firefight in the jungle.
“It answered a lot of questions about the man he was and why he did the things he did,” Roman said.
Nuñez returned to Yuma after the war, married, raised a family and worked for Southwest Ice Co., a job that required him to heft large blocks of ice for customers.
“I remember him loading the ice on the big trucks,” she said, recounting that Nuñez often had bruises and scratches on his body from the work.
“He was the kind of man who never complained, would never say anything was bothering him. He never wanted attention brought on him.”
Nuñez passed away in 1994.
Saturday’s remembrance ceremony opens with the posting of color guards of the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Border Patrol, Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, and the Yuma, Somerton and San Luis police departments.
Following that will be the flag raising performed by the Territorial Young Marines, followed by the singing of the National Anthem Luce Rios and invocation by chaplain Cici Martinez of the Yuma Bushmasters Association, and welcoming remarks by Christopher Nuñez, president of the association and son of Louis F. Nuñez.
Following Roman’s speech, the names of the fallen Bushmasters from Company L will be read off in a roll call.
The 158th was the precursor of the First Arizona Volunteer Infantry, formed in 1865. It fought the Apaches before being disbanded the following year. It was reactivated and absorbed into the regular Army to fight in the Spanish-American War in 1898 and in World War I in 1917. More than two decades later, the regiment was sent to Panama.
The 158th was disbanded at the end of World War II but reactivated in the late 1940s.
Roman says she hopes Saturday’s ceremony is attended not only by the children and grandchildren of Bushmasters but by the succeeding generations who know little or nothing of their ancestors contributions to the nation as Bushmasters.
“There’s going to a time when they’re going to wonder.”