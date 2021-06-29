Nearly 2,000 doses COVID-19 vaccination brought from Yuma were given recently at the border to people from San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., in a pilot program aimed at reopening the border.
Agricultural workers, factory and business employees and emergency services personnel from the Mexican border city were bused to the San Luis II commercial port of entry, where they received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The Regional Center for Border Health joined with Jose Antonio Larios, Mexico’s consul in Yuma, in organizing the vaccination program that took place over three days last week with the help of the U.S. Department of Customs and Border Protection and Mexican customs.
“The primary purpose of the program is health and helping in local economic recovery,” said Edith Garcia, administrator of the Mexican Consulate. “Thanks to the willingness of the organizations and agencies that collaborated, we had a good turnout, and we would like to continue (the program).”
The vaccinations were given at what Garcia called “neutral ground” at the crossing that serves tractor-trailers and other commercial vehicles traveling between the two countries.
“Doing it there, the vaccines were not crossed to Mexico, and there was no need for other negotiations, so we thank the agencies that participated for their goodwill.”
U.S. ports of entry at San Luis and elsewhere on the border have been closed to all but essential crossings by Mexican citizens for more than a year, as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Officials in San Luis, Ariz., and Yuma County say the closures, which have been extended month to month since March 2020, have dramatically hurt businesses on this side of the border that depend on trade with shoppers from Mexico.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has said it is considering various factors in determining when the border can reopen, one of which is the progress of vaccination campaigns south of the border.
In Sonora, which borders Yuma County and Arizona, 31% of residents had received at least an initial dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of last week, according to the Mexican state’s health ministry.
RCBH, a Somerton-based non-profit health care provider, provided the vaccine and the staff to administer the shots in the pilot program. The city governments of San Luis, Ariz., and San Luis Rio Colorado and the Mexican city’s chamber of commerce and its chamber of industrial transformation also helped carry out last week’s vaccine program.
Santos Gonzalez, the mayor of San Luis Rio Colorado, praised what he called an “historic binational coordination.” In a message on his Facebook page, he added, “This grand, joint effort will allow us to open our border port sooner.”
The doses provided for the pilot program were separate from the 1.3 million doses recently given by the United States to Mexico, of which 85,000 have been allocated to San Luis Rio Colorado.
In May, Yuma County Supervisors Chairman Tony Reyes joined with his counterparts in Arizona’s three other border counties – Pima, Santa Cruz and Cochise – in urging the U.S. Department Health and Human Services to allocate COVID-19 vaccines unused in the United States to Sonora border communities.
Reyes said that request from the supervisors chairmen remains pending, but he praised the program launched by RCBH and the Mexican Consulate.
“Fortunately there are initiatives like this, like what was also done in the San Diego-Tijuana area. It’s way to work together as a border region in a faster response (to the pandemic), because there’s no need for talks at other levels. I see this program as something that is very productive and positive for this region.”