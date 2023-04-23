Yuma – Continuing and building on the services Mexico’s consulate provides and strengthening its ties in the community are among the goals of the new consul in Yuma.
Dulce Maria Valle, who previously headed the consulate in Ottawa, Canada, for nearly four years, arrived in Yuma in early April, succeeding Jose Antonio Larios, who was sent to head Mexico’s embassy in the United Arab Emirates.
The consulate located at 298 S. Main St. provides a variety of services to residents of Yuma and La Paz counties of Mexican descent and nationality, including help applying for birth certificates, absentee voter cards and other documents issued by Mexico’s government, as well as helping them secure health services and access education.
Valle, who has served for 32 years in Mexico’s foreign service ministry, is the first woman to head the consulate, and she says it comes at a time of growing involvement of women in that nation’s government and public affairs.
“The pillars of human rights, of (ending) discrimination and of gender equality are among the elements on which I am going to base my work,” Valle said.
One of her plans, she said, is to broaden the consulate’s existing Ventanilla program to provide a range of assistance for women, among them victims of domestic violence.
“I have seen the statistics that show there is a lot of domestic violence in this area,” she said. “It’s a phenomenon on which the (foreign service ministry) is working (to end). We have worked with Canada and the United States to have gender equality policies and to fight against stereotypes and against violence.”
Valle said another goal will be to collaborate more closely with Yuma-area governments and social service organizations in addressing issues related to education, economic development, health and culture.
Besides Canada, Valle has served in consular posts in Mexico, Switzerland and Belgium, and has involved herself in public issues relating to immigration.
“I am very happy to be here. I like this city, it’s a peaceful city, and seeing those desert landscapes is phenomenal. The people are friendly and I have to be up to the challenge of what they expect.”