Dulce Maria Valle is Mexico’s new consul serving Yuma and La Paz counties.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

Yuma – Continuing and building on the services Mexico’s consulate provides and strengthening its ties in the community are among the goals of the new consul in Yuma.

Dulce Maria Valle, who previously headed the consulate in Ottawa, Canada, for nearly four years, arrived in Yuma in early April, succeeding Jose Antonio Larios, who was sent to head Mexico’s embassy in the United Arab Emirates.

