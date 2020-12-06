New director steps into whirlwind election

Tiffany Anderson “stepped into the middle of a whirlwind” leading up to a tumultuous election when she accepted a position as the new elections services director for Yuma County.
Anderson gave a report on how the Nov. 3 general election went in Yuma County before the Board of Supervisors canvassed the results during the Nov. 16 meeting.
The supervisors commended Anderson and Recorder Robyn Stallworth-Pouquette for the way they handled the election.
“I am always proud, from the time I got elected to now, of how Yuma County handles our elections. This hasn’t been any different, and we want to commend you for taking on a task while it was a moving target and being able to handle it,” Chairman Tony Reyes said.
Anderson was appointed to the position early October, right before the early ballots went out. However, she had been working with the county since January and helping in the area of elections since May, Stallworth-Pouquette said.
Elections Services works under the Recorder’s Office, which has had a rough year dealing with the challenges of running an election in the middle of a pandemic.
When the previous elections director Mary Fontes handed in her resignation, county officials were happy to tap Anderson for the position.
“I’m very fortunate that I had Tiffany working with me on special projects when the vacancy occurred,” Stallworth-Pouquette said.
Previous to her appointment, Anderson was a management analyst and assisted the county administrator with identifying, planning and coordinating special projects in various county departments, such as budget review, personnel retirement system and the COVID-19 reopening team.
Before coming to Yuma County, Anderson worked for San Diego County for seven years as a legislative policy adviser and administrative analyst. She is a graduate of the University of California San Diego and San Diego State University.
Anderson stepped into the role of elections services director a week away from sending out the early ballots. That in itself was quite a task in Yuma County, where about 80% of the votes were cast by early ballot.
With her organizational and management skills, Anderson did not disappoint. She proved that she was up to “tackling the election” in a very political environment. The transition was seamless, Stallworth-Pouquette said.
“She jumped right in. She was not scared of a challenge,” she noted. “She was able to step in and work in such a complex area so quickly … I’m very happy to have her.”
At the meeting, Anderson acknowledged the turbulent election, but she noted that that was not the case in Yuma County.
“We’ve had enough controversy to last a lifetime, not here in Yuma County, but nationally,” Anderson told the supervisors.
However, Reyes pointed out what he called the “one drawback.” He explained, “I looked at the results at the Secretary of State level and the only county that I saw that had 94.5% return at the end was Yuma County, everyone else had 100%, which is odd because normally Yuma County is usually at the forefront with providing them with results. I suppose it’s because we had to wait until most votes that needed to be verified were verified. We like to do it right, not fast.”
“You stepped into the middle of a whirlwind,” Supervisor Darren Simmons said, noting that Anderson and Stallworth-Pouquette never lost their composure. “I can’t say enough what a good job you guys did.”
In turn, Anderson thanked the supervisors for their support. “You had our backs, and you trust us, and that means the world when we’re going through with such a tumultuous election cycle. It’s really great to have our elected officials behind us.”
She also thanked County Administrator Susan Thorpe and the various county departments that made the election possible. Some of the departments made staff available to help with the tabulation in order to provide results as soon as possible, she noted.
Anderson also expressed appreciation to Sheriff Leon Wilmot and his office for helping with security and bringing back ballots from outlying voting centers as well as Yuma Police Chief Susan Smith for making her department available on Election Day in case something came up.
“Fortunately here in Yuma County, voters were very respectful and kind with each other,” Anderson said, noting that there were no issues with wearing masks or respecting health policies.
In addition, Anderson said, “we did not have a single voter complaint.”
Anderson also thanked Stallworth-Pouquette for being in the “trenches with us every step of the way” and her own “relatively small staff for the turnout this year,” which meant long hours to make sure we had an accurate and secure election.”
RECORD-BREAKING ELECTION
Yuma County had more than 103,000 active registered voters for the general election, a 7% increase just from the primary election this year.
“That’s how excited people were to come out and vote,” Anderson said.
Yuma County had a record-high voter turnout, with more than 70,000 people casting their vote, a 68% voter turnout. The second-highest is now the 2016 general election, which had 54,000 voters cast their ballots, a 64% turnout. Anderson pointed out that 16,000 more voters participated in this election than four years ago.
In this election, 85% of the voters voted early, which is “right in trend with what Yuma County does.” Thankfully, she noted, the county was able to rent a larger space to accommodate in-person early voting.
The reports presented by Anderson included the number of rejected early and provisional ballots as well as the reasons for being rejected. A total of 246 early ballots were rejected for reasons such as missing from the envelope, no voter signature, non-matching signature or the voter had already voted in person.
In addition, 686 provisional ballots were rejected for insufficient/illegible information, no ballot in the envelope, no signature, the voter was not eligible to vote, not registered, proper identification was not provided by deadline, voter was registered after the registration deadline, the voter had already voted or the voter had registered in Arizona but in a different county.
Reyes lamented that almost a thousand ballots were rejected, “which of all things is the toughest thing to look at … a thousand people whose vote isn’t going to count.” He suggested that rejected ballots is an area that can be improved through education.
He explained that it bothers him because some close elections are decided by a few votes and rejected ballots could make a difference.
“If you want your vote to count, make sure you follow the procedure,” Reyes said.