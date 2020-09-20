SOMERTON – Oct. 1 will be a pivotal moment in deciding whether the Yuma Union High School District can begin construction on Somerton High School as soon as next year, the superintendent says.
The number of students registered in the district in the first 40 days of the current school year is scheduled to be released, including the number of Somerton youths currently enrolled at Kofa High School, Superintendent Gina Thompson said in a recent presentation to the Somerton City Council.
If the numbers are sufficient, the Arizona State Facilities Board will consider recommending an allocation of state funds to supplement $25 million in bonds previously approved by the district’s voters for a Somerton campus.
Thompson told the council prospects for supplemental funding look good, given that the district’s enrollment has not declined and given that it’s dropout rate, at 1.35 percent last year, was below the state’s average.
District officials say the bonds approved in 2015 fall short of covering since-rising costs of acquiring land and opening a fully equipped campus, and are seeking added funding from the state.
Somerton city officials have long lobbied the high school district to build a high school in that city to serve students who now mostly attend Kofa in Yuma. The Somerton campus would be the district’s sixth campus.
“We should have (sufficient enrollment) numbers to be able to go after the funds,” Thompson told the Somerton council. “Everyone in the community is working to keep the students in school.”
Owing to the pandemic, YUHSD started the new year in August providing distance learning but opened its campuses Sept. 14 for hybrid instruction.
If the facilities board endorses state money for a Somerton school, the recommendation will go to the state Legislature for approval of funding. And if that happens, Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya said, the city will be ready to lobby lawmakers.
“We are going to push for those funds to be approved,” he said. “We have already done it before the governor and before the legislators, and we are going to continue doing it. We are going to prepare a (campaign) to do it beginning in October.”
The campus, which would have a capacity for 1,600 to 1,800 students, is planned on Somerton’s west side, on a parcel next to the site where the city is planning to develop an athletic complex that would serve both the students and public.
Anaya said the city is doing its part to bring the campus to Somerton by developing the complex and by installing water and sewer lines to serve the school.