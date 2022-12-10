SAN LUIS – A new era in municipal government has opened here with a new mayor and three newly elected city council members taking office.
Nieves Riedel was sworn in recently as mayor in a formal ceremony, succeeding Gerardo Sanchez, whom she unseated in the city’s August primary election.
Taking their oaths as council members in a ceremony a day later were Tadeo De La Hoya, Maria Cecilia Cruz and Javier Vargas, all of whom won four-year council terms in the November general election. They succeed Mario Buchanan and Jose Ponce, both of whom lost their re-election bids, and Africa Luna-Carrasco, who did not run for a new term.
The ceremonies took place the week after Sanchez finished his term, and the transfer of power broke from the tradition of the outgoing mayor formally handing over his or her seat to the successor in the same ceremony in which the latter took the oath of office.
Riedel, a developer in San Luis, wasn’t concerned about the departure from past practice.
“For me, the work is first,” she said.
“My obligations as mayor are going to be first, they are going to take priority,” she said in her first interview after assuming office.
Riedel said she has turned over day-to-day operation of her real estate development company to a family member so that she can dedicate herself full time to her responsibilities as mayor.
“My commitment is to give 100% to the post of mayor – exactly what I did in my marriage, (what I did) in raising my children, in starting a company from nothing. (Residents) can expect no less from me.”
She said she wants city employees to see that they have her full support and backing.
“I want employees to have the assurance that they have me as an ally, a person who is going to be fair and equal, who is disposed to work with everyone, and (I want) residents to feel at ease because I am going to take care of their interests.”
Riedel said one of her goals will be to shorten the timetable for filling vacant city positions to a period of 90 days, so the municipal departments have the staff they need to function efficiently.
Another priority will be to speed up the planned paving of County 24th Street, a project that will provide a second road connecting the city’s east and west sides.
Also needed to be done, she said, is a review of city’s public service rates to determine if and how much they need to raised to cover the cost of the services.
“Decisions that some people are not going to like need to be made,” she said. “But all of us have been elected by the citizenry to look out for the interests of the city – which are the interests of the residents.”
Riedel conceded she doesn’t govern alone, that she will need the support of the council of her initiatives and goals.
“I am giving up 32 years of being in charge of a company, where I could say ‘I command.’ But not here, here my job is to convince others what is best for the city.”
One issue for which she will seek backing is what she says is much-needed expansion of the city’s sewage treatment plant – a project she said should have done long ago in anticipation of the city’s rapid growth.
She also wants to maintain close relations with the elected officials and administrations of other cities in Yuma County and San Luis Rio Colorado, Son.
“I’m going to work with everyone, but I want it to be clear to everyone that San Luis is the border gateway; it isn’t Yuma, it isn’t Somerton. We are the port of entry (for people from Mexico). When people speak of San Luis, I want them to speak of what I see: a city in full growth, a city of honorable and hardworking people.”