SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The San Luis City Council has a new face among its ranks, with the arrival of Luis Cabrera, who was sworn in as a new member recently.
Cabrera, 26, was the only new council member elected in the city’s August primary election, in which he unseated incumbent Maria Cecilia Cruz. He took part as a councilman for the first time during the council session held Dec. 7.
“It was a very interesting meeting of nearly two hours, where I could witness a little about what is the call to the public and participate in the process for ordnances and in an executive session,” he said. “What became clear to me was the importance of studying the issues on the agenda and asking the necessary questions prior to the meeting.”
He added: “I am a person who will be asking questions. As a councilman I am committed too researching the issues to be able to make well-informed decisions that are the best ones for San Luis.”
Born in Yuma, he spent his childhood in San Luis before moving to Phoenix with his parents, both agricultural workers. Earning a bachelor’s degree in public administration and a master’s degree in education, Cabrera is an English teacher for special education students in the Somerton Elementary School District and also work as a pharmaceutical technician for Walmart. He has returned to live in San Luis in 2008.
From his initial observations, he says, he sees a need for greater unity among council members.
“Many good thinks have been accomplished (by the council), but I feel that more could be done with a unified council,” Cabrera said.
Among his plans as a councilman will be following through with previous plans to create a youth advisory council to give young people a greater voice in city affairs.
“I know that the project was started but is stalled because of the pandemic,” Cabrera said. “My intention is to see that it is reactivated and that it be firmly in place in these coming four years.”
His other goals include making the city more attactive for businesses and industries that could provide jobs, keeping the city’s younger residents at home rather that pursue career opportunities elsewhere.
He also wants to see more businesses locate to the city’s east side to serve the growing number of residential neighborhoods in that area.
“The closest businesses for them are in (the) Plaza Riedel (shopping center),” he said. “We have to push for them to have more in their area. I hope we can see results in the next four years.”
Cabrera also wants the city to seek an agreement, similar to one in place with the Yuma Union High School District, with the Gadsden Elementary School District to make school athletic fields available for use by the citys’ parks and recreation department.
Apart from Cabrera, incumbent council members Matias Rosales and Gloria Torres were elected to new four-year terms. Other members of the council are Mayor Gerardo Sanchez, Africa Luna and Jose Ponce.
“I believe there is good leadership for all these projects to be accomplished,” Cabrera said.