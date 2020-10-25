Yuma is joining with other Yuma County communities in seeking residents’ experiences with housing, jobs, transportation and community needs in a new online survey open now.
The findings of this housing and economic opportunity study will influence how local agencies prioritize federal Community Development Block Grant and HOME funds to best respond to community needs.
The survey takes less than 15 minutes and includes questions about housing, neighborhoods, schools, access to economic opportunity, community challenges, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city encourages residents to participate in the survey found here: https://www.research.net/r/Yuma2020home.
To take the survey in Spanish/Español, use this link: https://es.research.net/r/Yuma2020vivir.
The resident survey is also available through the city website through a link on the corresponding article in the News section of the home page: www.yumaaz.gov.
“This survey is a major component of a broader undertaking to thoroughly assess our housing and community development needs,” said Rhonda Lee-James, assistant director of community development. “The study team will analyze data from a variety of sources, but we believe our residents have a story to tell. We want to hear your housing story.”
Lee-James added: “Participating in the survey is a great way for people who live in Yuma County to inform how we prioritize and respond to community needs through federally funded programs like the Community Development Block Grant and HOME. The survey will also help strategically allocate federal CARES Act funds to help our community stabilize and recover from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.”
One randomly drawn respondent will win a $100 VISA gift card.
The online survey is Section 508 compliant, so it is accessible for residents using screen readers or other adaptive devices. To request assistance with the survey or an alternative format, please contact Root Policy Research by email (hello@rootpolicy.com) or phone 970-880-1415.