As some businesses continue to struggle to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic, Yuma is allowing impacted businesses to extend their operations outdoors.
This past week Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls changed his March 15 emergency proclamation to allow businesses that are closed or open with limited capacity or that have been affected by other state health directives to apply for a no-fee expansion permit to extend their operations to outdoor areas.
“Supporting small businesses impacted by the state-mandated COVID-19 closures in any way we can has been critically important to me, and can make the difference between closing for now and closing forever,” Nicholls told the Yuma Sun.
“These businesses have long endured the fight to make it through the pandemic. This amendment was one small way our local government could provide support, in addition to the grant funding opportunities that came earlier in the summer. It allows them to get back to work in a safe and healthy way by utilizing the open air space,” Nicholls added.
City Administrator Philip Rodriguez noted that the new policy couldn’t come at a better time. “With the hope of better weather coming, the time is right to allow businesses to expand and attract additional patrons,” Rodriguez said.
He further explained what prompted the new policy: “As we continue to watch and keep a close eye on how our community is doing with Arizona Department of Health Services benchmarks, we have seen a number of businesses struggle, particularly those seeking to reopen with modified or limited occupancy.”
In addition, the city has been looking for ways to maintain safety in the midst of continuing orders. “With some evidence reported about people being safer outdoors, this new guidance may provide both businesses and patrons additional confidence that it is safe to shop and dine while maintaining effective social distance. Patrons located outdoors do not count against indoor occupancy restrictions,” Rodriguez said.
Companies can expand into the areas in front of their businesses, but the new policy also allows them to extend into parking lots and the public rights of way immediately adjacent to their existing businesses.
“Those experiencing limited indoor occupancy requirements may now expand into parking lots and immediately surrounding areas as long as they can set up safely,” Rodriguez said, noting that these extensions could even include some parking spaces on Main Street between the curb bump-outs.
Such a scenario could provide for visual vibrancy, too, he added.
Although restaurants might benefit from the new policy, it also applies to other businesses, such as gyms or health clubs, dance studios or other retail operations. Think “sidewalk sale,” Rodriguez quipped.
No fee is associated with this permit. The applicant will need to specify, such as on a map, where on the site the extension would occur. They will also need to install a barrier to keep customers separated from vehicle traffic, such as a concrete jersey barrier that would catch a driver’s attention if they happen to veer too close to that space.
If a business wishes to extend to public rights of way or public street parking, the applicant must submit written confirmation that the business has adequate insurance for the extended premises.
The application process will require a premises verification inspection. The city’s goal is to have an inspector visit a business soon after it applies for the permit, maybe even the same day, so it will be allowed to quickly set up outdoors.
“We want to make this simple. We have staff ready, willing and able to help process these applications quickly,” Rodriguez noted.
However, businesses can’t sell or serve alcohol outside of their business, unless permitted by their liquor license. This city proclamation cannot grant authority to extend premises in a liquor license to serve alcohol. Businesses wanting to serve alcohol within the extended premises must apply to obtain permission with the State Liquor Department, and the city encourages them to do so in a timely manner.
In addition, the mayor’s proclamation does not waive or supersede any of the governor’s executive orders, Arizona Department of Health Services directives or any other federal, state or local law or related COVID-19 health orders. All businesses must operate in full compliance of the health orders and ADHS directives and guidelines and in accordance with the governor’s executive orders.
Also, the city notes, businesses are encouraged to meet or exceed the directives and guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and ADHS whenever possible for the health and safety of their guests and their employees.
“Applications for Extension of Premises” are available online via https://tinyurl.com/y5257tvp. For more information, contact the city through YumaCares@YumaAz.gov.
‘MODERATE TRANSMISSION’
Yuma County reached the “moderate transmission” level this past week after having met three of three benchmarks set by the ADHS. Indoor gyms and fitness centers can operate at 25% capacity and theaters; water parks and tubing operations can run at 50% occupancy with ADHS mitigation requirements.
Bars and nightclubs may operate at 50% occupancy if converted to restaurant service per ADHS mitigation requirements and if they encourage outdoor dining.
Nicholls made the announcement on Thursday and invited the businesses qualified to reopen to go online and fill out the attestation process in order to open accordingly.
The attestation form can be found and filled out at https://tinyurl.com/y2t4bbmp.
RELIEF GRANTS
Yuma is accepting online applications for the city’s COVID-19 Small Business Grant Relief Program. Small businesses within the city limits are encouraged to apply if they have been closed by Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders. Grants will be awarded on a continuing basis until funds are depleted.
Grants range from $1,500 to $10,000 depending on business type. Applicants will need to upload their W-9 as part of the online applicant process. Additional requirements are listed on the online application, available at the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma website azfoundation.org/Give-Where-You-Live/Yuma. For general questions, please email YumaCares@YumaAz.gov.