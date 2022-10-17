SAN LUIS 2 (copy)

Design for a new sign to be posted in downtown San Luis to greet visitors.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CITY OF SAN LUIS

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – As if they need a reminder, visitors will be greeted here by a sign that spells out the name of this city in multi-colored letters.

The sign will be placed near the roundabout at Urtuzuastegui and Main streets near the border, where it can be seen by people cross from Mexico and visitors to the city’s commercial district in the downtown.

