SAN LUIS, Ariz. – As if they need a reminder, visitors will be greeted here by a sign that spells out the name of this city in multi-colored letters.
The sign will be placed near the roundabout at Urtuzuastegui and Main streets near the border, where it can be seen by people cross from Mexico and visitors to the city’s commercial district in the downtown.
The city council recently authorized the construction and placement of the sign at a cost of a little less than $42,000. The project, which includes landscaping, will be done by GSI Construction and Inspection and Yuma Nursery.
The design, approved earlier this year by the council, spells out the words “San Luis AZ” and incorporates within the letters images of the state flag, agricultural fields, desert landscape and a residential subdivision.
Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said the sign, similar to one that appears in the city plaza in neighboring San Luis Rio Colorado, will serve as a welcome not only to visitors but businesses and industry looking to come to the Arizona border community.
“San Luis Rio Colorado did it, Yuma is doing it, we also have to do it. Our city is growing and a lot of people come to visit us. Just last week executives from Panda Express came here.”
The intersection of Urtuzuastegui and Main was chosen as the location for the sign because it is in a high-traffic area.
Sign construction is expected to begin with the month.