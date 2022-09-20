SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Two soccer fields in the San Luis Community Parks are expected to be ready for public use this winter, a couple of months behind schedule.
Overhead lights are in place at the park on the city’s east side, and workers are nearing completion of an irrigation system for the fields, said Angelica Roldan, the city’s acting parks and recreation director.
The fields will then be seeded with grass in time for use by this winter, she said.
The city had hoped to complete the fields this summer.
“The project has been delayed mainly by issues with the delivery of materials,” Roldan said. “We know the people on the east side of San Luis are waiting for this park, but our project was affected like many others by the pandemic.
“The (parks and recreation) department staff and the company we hired continue to work on the project. Little by little the fields and the park are taking shape, and soon they will be ready for use by the community.”
Still to be added to the 20-acre park are a baseball field, two basketball courts and a sand volleyball court.
The city began development of the park located at 20th Avenue and County 24th Street to be able to provide more recreational amenities for residents on the rapidly growing east side of San Luis.
City officials are also counting on the new fields and courts to relieve heavy public use of the city’s only other park with athletic facilities, Joe Orduño Park.