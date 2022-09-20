CAMPO ESTE 1

Athletic fields at San Luis Community Park are taking shape and, say city officials, should be ready for public use by the winter.

 PHOTO COURTESY CITY OF SAN LUIS

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Two soccer fields in the San Luis Community Parks are expected to be ready for public use this winter, a couple of months behind schedule.

Overhead lights are in place at the park on the city’s east side, and workers are nearing completion of an irrigation system for the fields, said Angelica Roldan, the city’s acting parks and recreation director.

