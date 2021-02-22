By CESAR NEYOY
BAJO EL SOL
San Luis R.C., Son. – A new taxi line is now on the streets to provide a safe mode of public transportation for women at any hour of day or night.
Taxi Rosa is made up all of female drivers who serve exclusively women in a venture that recently received the formal endorsement of the city government.
“The project began as a platform on Facebook in January and the as Taxi Rosa in July as a safe taxi service for women in San Luis Rio Colorado,” said Yadira Estrada, founder of the service. “The woman is the principal head of the household, and I thought that they should be given a good treatment, that they should feel safe, that they not be afraid to take a taxi.”
Estrada, a native of San Luis Rio Colorado who has driven a cab in the city for seven years, said her goal is to prevent harassments, violence and other dangers that unaccompanied women have faced in some cities in Mexico.
“We have had a very good response,” she said. “We take care of a lot of factory workers, nurses and women who go to the United States early in the morning to work in the fields. They tell us that they feel more at ease because the driver is a woman.
“San Luis is a very noble border city,” Estrada added. “There is still tranquility here, compared with other cities. We want to help the city remain that way, we want women who live here and who ride with us to continue to feel at ease.”
Taxi Rosa consists of six drivers, all of whom wear a pink-purple scarf from which the service takes its name.
They take turns driving three cabs that belong to Taxi Service. One more cab and two more drivers were expected to join line this month, and Estrada said the goal ultimately is to operate 10 cabs.
