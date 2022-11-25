SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A political newcomer, a former city administrator in San Luis and a former councilwoman have been elected to the San Luis City Council, according to unofficial final returns from the November general election.

Elected to four-year terms were Javier Vargas, who will serve on the council for the first time, former City Administrator Tadeo De La Hoya and Maria Cecilia Cruz, who served on the council from 2012 to 2020.

