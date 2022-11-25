SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A political newcomer, a former city administrator in San Luis and a former councilwoman have been elected to the San Luis City Council, according to unofficial final returns from the November general election.
Elected to four-year terms were Javier Vargas, who will serve on the council for the first time, former City Administrator Tadeo De La Hoya and Maria Cecilia Cruz, who served on the council from 2012 to 2020.
Also finalized were the vote counts for seats on the Gadsden and Somerton elementary school district governing boards.
Luis Marquez, who has already served 32 years on the Gadsden board, won a new four-year term. He will be joined by newly elected board members Liliana Arroyo and Maria Luz Hoyos.
Elected to four-year terms on the Somerton board were Laura Torres and Luisa Arreola.
Vargas, an agent for a mortgage lender, received the 1,965 votes, the most among six candidates running for six seats on the San Luis City Council.
De La Hoya followed with 1,909 votes. De La Hoya was forced out by the council as city administrator in 2021 but then ran for a council seat this year. He also serves on the Gadsden school board.
Cruz lost her bid for re-election to the council in 2020. This time she won a seat, receiving the third-highest vote total at 1,800.
Incumbent Councilman Mario Buchanan was voted out of office in the general. Also running for council seats were Lizeth Servin and Nydia Mendenhall.
The newly elected council members will be sworn into office next week.
Marquez, a retired San Luis police officer, led all candidates for Gadsden school board seats with 1,233 votes, followed by Arroyo, an employee of the Comite de Bien Estar nonprofit organization in San Luis, with 1,173 votes. Hoyos, a retired teacher, won the third of three open seats with 1,127 votes.
Running unsuccessfully for seats on the Gadsden board were Lizbeth Vasquez, Brian De La Hoya, Abelina Jaime, Alvaro Escalante, Luis Borga, Josue Becerro and Zahid Plantilla.
Marquez, Arroyo and Hoyos will assume their seats on Jan. 9. The Gadsden district serves elementary school students in San Luis and Gadsden.
In the Somerton school board races, Torres, an employee of the Campesinos Sin Fronteras nonprofit, received 1,491 votes, while Arreola, a teacher, received 1,285 votes. They will take office Jan. 10.
Running unsuccessfully for a board seat in the Somerton district was Louie Galaviz.