SAN LUIS, Ariz. -- Allowed to return to the United States for "non-essential visits" on Monday, people from Mexico might have been expected to form long lines to cross the border here.
After all, it was their first chance to shop, dine or visit friends or family here in nearly two years.
But the number of cars and pedestrians passing through the U.S. Port of Entry at San Luis was little changed from the months when the pandemic prompted the restrictions on entries, said Justin Winburn, U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman for the San Luis I Port of Entry.
"We definitely have not seen the high volume of crossings that we were expecting," he said. "It was a regular Monday, with people beginning their work week and with normal border crossing times."
As part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, the United States in March 2020 limited border crossings through U.S. ports of entry to Canadians and Mexicans visiting for essential reasons, such as for employment, for education or for essential medical care.
On Monday ports of entry began readmitting those for non-essential reasons who presented proof of being fully vaccinated or proof of recent negative tests for the coronavirus.
Winburn said other than during peak times in the morning, wait times to cross the border at San Luis on Monday were typically two hours through regular car lanes, one hour through the Ready Lane and 10 to 15 minutes through the SENTRI rapid crossing lanes.
At 9 a.m., when all eight lanes at the port of entry were open, car lines had not backed up in San Luis even as far as seven blocks.
San Luis Rio Colorado resident Priscila Moreno figured on a long wait in line of pedestrians to cross on foot. It took her 15 minutes to cross, she said.
Crossing was "simple," she said. "I just took out my vaccination certificate that, in fact, they didn't even check. I was nervous. I thought it was going to be a harder, but they didn't ask me anything."
Moreno spoke while browsing the racks at Factory 2-U, which, in the pre-pandemic era, was among the clothing stores most frequented by shoppers walking across the border.
Tania Acosta, a supervisor of Factory 2-U, said if fewer Mexicans than expected crossed the border on Monday, it was because many still don't know that the restriction on non-essential visits has been loosened.
"I still don't think the change is well-known, but we hope it will be. Today is Monday, it's a day of classes, the people work. We are waiting to see how it is at the end of the week."
Like other businesses in San Luis, Factory 2-U depends on customers from Mexico for much of their sales.
"We hope that (the reopening of the border) helps our sales, but you have to remember that not all the people have money to come here to shop. But we hope things will improve little by little."
Leticia Aragon, owner of Bellas Fashion clothing store in San Luis, Ariz., is likewise hopeful for a prompt return of her customers.
"I think that for being the first day, (business) was quiet. A lot of people must have thought there would be long lines to cross the border," she said, adding she expects the number of shoppers from Mexico to climb this weekend.
The reopening of the border to non-essential crosser is coming at an opportune time, just as the holiday season is approaching, Aragon added.
"We have only the months of November and December for (holiday) sales. That is going to have to work, because we have already lost a lot of customers."