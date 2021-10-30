The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says there was no validity to a reported threat of violence that was to happen at Centennial Middle School on Friday.
Officer Christina Fernandez said because the case is multifaceted, school resource officers, investigators and patrol units are finalizing the investigation.
The perceived threat, which was spread online, was reported by the Crane School District and several parents at approximately 4:13 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Yuma police, with the help of the Crane School District, actively began investigating the threat, and due to the serious nature of it, the school was closed as a precaution.
However, during the course of the investigation Yuma police announced on Friday that they were not able to develop any credible information to confirm it.
Crane’s Community Relations Coordinator Rosie Peña issued a statement Thursday saying that no other details were available.
“We prioritize the safety of our learning community–students, staff and guests–and take every potential threat very seriously,” said Peña in the announcement. “We thank you in advance for your understanding and your help in keeping our learning community safe.”
Peña also expressed that the district is appreciative of YPD’s assistance.
YPD affirmed that the Yuma Police Department takes all school threats very seriously and will investigate each and every one of them.
The school is expected to resume classes on Monday, Nov. 1, unless otherwise indicated via school/district communications, Crane noted.
All other Crane School District schools remained open on Friday.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.