SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Several nonprofit organizations are pushing back against any plans to reduce the financial support the city provides them.
The organizations’ heads say the city needs to keep up the same level of financial support in order for them to continue providing the same programs and activities for residents.
Last month, Mayor Nieves Riedel said she planned to make a close review of annual financial contributions to make sure the city is getting its money’s worth.
Over the past two years, the city has divided more than $1 million among various nonprofit and social service organizations that provide services to residents.
Among them is PPEP Inc., a Tucson-based organization that operates a charter high school and provides job training programs in San Luis. One of those program is YouthBuild, in which youths take classes to earn their GED certificates, learn construction skills and perform community service projects in the city.
“Every city with which we work has to evaluate what they contribute to organizations, but without the programs we offer, you would see more youths on the street and crime would increase,” said John Arnold, president and founder of PPEP.
“We respect all of the cities and we have to recognized that they are elected by the community and they have to make decisions,” he added. “But I also hope they take into account what is being done by people like Jesse Lopez (coordinator of the YouthBuild program), which saves a lot for the city, because when there’s a need (for community service), the youths are there and not on the street.
“Without these program, the alternative for them is they are on drugs or stealing cars. (The city) has to understand that the social service programs are preventing those kinds of problems in San Luis.”
One recipient of city funds that Riedel specifically singled out for a more critical review is the Off Road Expo, which brings together all-terrain vehicle dealers and enthusiasts in a convention-like event that promotes the area’s off roading industry.
The expo has received contributions from the city since its inaugural year in 2012. Over the past two years, the city has provided $25,000 in contractual services and another $10,500 in sponsorship money to the expo.
“The funds sought (from the city) for the event always have been for very specific uses, for student scholarships and to cover part of the cost of the attractions in the event,” said Lizeth Servin, a member of the expo’s organizing committee.
While the city has become one of the principal sponsors, organizers also receive contributions from other sources to stage the expo, she said.
“After more than 10 years with this event, we are more committed than ever to continue forward, to be more creative in working to make sure people enjoy Off Road Expo 2023.”
Getsemani Baptist Church in San Luis has also received funds from the city for its food ministry program that serves the hungry.
“Those funds have been a blessing and a great support,” said Getsemani Pastor Jose Manuel Castro, “and we hope the city continues helping us serve the community.”
The council is scheduled to decide how to split up money for the organizations in the spring as it finalizes the budget for the new fiscal year that begins July 1.