SOMERTON – 2021 is shaping up to be the deadliest of the past five years on roads in south Yuma County, based on the number of fatal accidents handled by the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department.
From January through October, the department recorded 11 traffic fatalities on road in and around Somerton – four more than the previous high set in all of 2019.
“The number of deaths concerns me because we haven’t even finished the year,” said Paul DeAnda, the chief of the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department. “The number of accidents has been consistent month by month, but their seriousness is greater.”
In 2017, six people died in traffic accidents on roads in the fire department’s jurisdiction, which covers roads in and around Somerton and through much of the south county.
In 2018, the number of fatal accidents handled by the department dropped to two, but in 2019 it jumped to seven. Last year the number fell to four.
De Anda said he can’t recall the number of accidents rising to this year’s level since the decades of the 1980s and 1990s, when motorists routinely traveled between the south county and nightclubs in Mexico.
But he said several different factors are at work now. One is the overall population growth in the south county, which, in turn, is contributing to heavier traffic volumes than the roads are designed to handle, among them Avenue B, one of the most used roads between Yuma and San Luis, Ariz.
“For me Avenue B already needs to be widened, because it continues being a road for agriculture use, with two lanes, without a turning lane. People go in a hurry and when they get to County 18th Street, it becomes even narrower.
“At the least, that should be planned, but I haven’t heard that there is any plan. But there are more and more people on tiny roads.”
He noted that the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office has increased patrols in the area over the past year, thanks to appeals from the supervisor whose district covers a port of the south county, Martin Porchas.
Porchas said patrols are increasing in the area, even at a time when the sheriff’s office is battling turnover as deputies seek higher-paying positions with other agencies.
As far as widening Avenue B, that would depend on traffic counts showing that the road carried enough vehicles to merit such an improvement.
He said the county is doing an engineering study to determine what safety improvements could be made to Avenue G and County 15th Street, the site of three fatal accidents so far this year.
De Anda believes the ideal solution would be to install a system of traffic lights at that intersection, as was done on Somerton Avenue at the intersections of County 14th, Avenue B and County 19th Street.
“Since they put in lights there, there have been no fatalities,” DeAnda said. “There continues being some accidents, but not with gravity that there were before.”
Fatal accidents on south county roads tend to increase during the months of the agricultural season, October through April, although the monthly number of accidents of any kind continue to range from seven to 12, De Anda said.
The accidents have been serious enough, De Anda said, that his firefighters have had to use a hydraulic prying tool known as the “jaws of life” on six occasions in the last month to remove people trapped in crushed vehicles.
Porchas said speeding and driver distractions have a lot to do with the number of accidents and accident fatalities.
“We know that road improvements are needed, and that takes time and money, but again we have to ask people to slow down on the roads, and that now that the agricultural season is here that they take into account the need to allow more time to get to their destinations.”