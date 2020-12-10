As the number of COVID-19 positive cases continues to spike, Yuma County’s top health official warned that the situation is putting a strain on the local healthcare system.
“We are in substantial spread,” said Diana Gomez, director of the county’s Public Health Services District, in an update to the Board of Supervisors.
On Wednesday, the county reported 298 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths, bringing the total cases of confirmed cases to 20,785 and the number of deaths to 415.
On Wednesday morning, 148 county residents were hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center, with 29 patients in ICU and on ventilators. The hospital had 17 ventilators available.
“We haven’t seen the Thanksgiving numbers yet,” Gomez noted.
Chairman Tony Reyes questioned whether the county needs a separate field hospital to house patients. He said that he recently went to the hospital looking for a patient who had tested positive and found the person watching TV in a packed waiting area because there were no available rooms.
“My concern is, are we getting to a point now when we need to start thinking about a separate location where you can have COVID patients? When do we start talking about that?” Reyes asked.
Gomez explained that the issue is not the space but the staffing; additional spaces can’t be opened without additional personnel to staff the rooms. Gov. Doug Ducey recently authorized additional funding for hospital staffing in the state, and her office submitted a request for YRMC staffing.
In the meantime, the hospital is using the Arizona Surge Line, a system developed by the state to keep hospitals from becoming overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. The service lets hospitals know where beds are available around the state and directs the transfer of patients.
“The issue is everyone else that needs critical care,” Gomez said. “When you see these numbers start to spike, that’s the concern, everything that is not COVID-related, and if you live in the community and you need critical care, making sure that the ICU is available. Because that transfer, that Surge Line, is only for COVID or influenza-type illness, not for anything else. So that poses logistical challenges. At this point, if people need to be transferred specifically for COVID, that would be the response, to transfer more the COVID patients to free up the ICU for anything else.”
Gomez acknowledged that health officials need to talk more about local mitigation strategies. “It’s about community ownership and what we can do here as a community to address the problem and stem it. Because, again, even though that Surge Line is available and we can transfer patients, we all know it’s important for patients to be close to home. And we certainly don’t want for patients who have elective procedures to have to defer that treatment because there is no room or no ability to do it,” she said.
Reyes asked what the trigger point is for opening additional space for COVID-19 patients. Gomez said that plans call for alternative sites, such as school gyms, but again the problem is staffing. She told the supervisors that she would consult with the hospital.
“At this point, we can certainly explore all options,” Gomez noted.
“When you get to the crisis point, it’s too late to start planning for one,” Reyes said. “I hate to think we can get to the point when a lockdown situation is the only solution because as far as I’m concerned, once you get there, you failed. To me, going into a lockdown means we failed with every other method we have.”
He added: “When it gets down to it, we only have one facility that really can handle this. Maybe we ought to start thinking about what happens if that facility is overwhelmed.”
He also noted that YRMC already gets overwhelmed every year by the regular flu season, with occupancy sometimes getting up to 80% in the winter season.
“I just want to make sure we are prepared. I want those questions to be asked because they need to be asked,” Reyes said.
The good news is that no flu cases had been reported as of Friday. However, Gomez said, this does not mean that the flu is not circulating. Rather, it could be that when people feel sick, they stay home and don’t go to the doctor.
Also, COVID-19 mitigation measures, such as wearing masks, could be keeping the flu numbers low. Gomez encouraged residents to get their flu shot.
“We certainly don’t want that double wave to come in,” she added.
EXPANDED TESTING
The Health District has been expanding COVID-19 testing across the county. The saliva testing event on Saturday, in partnership with Arizona State University and Cocopah Tribe, was a success with all 700 available slots filled.
However, a lot of people showed up without pre-registering, and at the end of the day, staff conducted 1,309 tests, double the planned amount. People got their results Sunday afternoon.
Currently, 99,258 county residents have been tested, with a positivity rate of 23.7%.
The Health District continues to look for testing opportunities and is reaching out to schools and jurisdictions to partner in testing events. These events require a lot of volunteers, a site with a parking lot, restrooms, a facility with access to volunteers and volunteer coordination.
The district is also pushing out rapid testing by reaching out to first responders and schools and training them to conduct their own rapid tests.
Reyes also questioned why some test results are still taking longer than others. He noted that a couple who lives together took a test at the same time and one of them, who tested positive, received results in two days while the other person was still waiting 10 days later.
“It’s not really valuable when you test positive, but you get the results 14 days later after you’ve been to San Diego, you’ve been everywhere,” Reyes said.
Gomez agreed that results should be received consistently across the board. She said she would follow up with the agencies who conduct tests.
“The problem is the asymptomatic spread, and if you go get a test and you don’t get the results and you think you’re fine because you haven’t been notified, and you have a false sense of security and you think you’re OK when it’s not,” Gomez said.
AUTHORIZED TO CLOSE NONCOMPLIANT BUSINESSES
Gomez’s department has been providing education to businesses. “A lot of businesses closed down, and then as we started to improve our numbers, we made significant gains. And when that happened, we started to open things up, we started to expand capacity. With opportunity to operate came the responsibility of enforcing those mitigations and most businesses have done a really good job,” Gomez said.
She explained that an executive order gives the department the authority to close a business that is not being compliant after two substantiated complaints, “which we do not want to see.”
In addition, jurisdictions can now allow events with more than 50 people if they believe organizers are following the protocols set in place by the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control and Arizona Department of Health Services protocols.
If a city or town or an incorporated area approves an event with over 50, the jurisdiction has to post the event organizer, the mitigation procedures publicly on their website and the protocol that goes with it.
The jurisdiction also has to devote resources, including enforcement, “meaning that the municipality that approves the event would be willing to have law enforcement respond or has agreed to commit the additional resources to support enforcement of compliance with those measures. That is something new,” Gomez said.
Right now, with substantial spread, large scale events are not recommended, she added.
VACCINE DEPLOYMENT
The county is preparing for the deployment of the vaccine in the next week or two. The allocation is “very limited,” with priority going to frontline healthcare workers, especially those with the highest risk of exposure, which are typically those who directly care for patients.
Full immunity will require two doses. After the first dose is administered, the patient will have to schedule the second dose. The Health District is working with community partners to identify those first responders.
The district had been concerned that there would be vaccine hesitancy, but there’s “strong indication” most people want to get the vaccine. The department is working to make sure it has enough vaccines to meet the demand, Gomez said.