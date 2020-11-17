Yuma County officials made it clear on Monday that the reason the number of COVID-19 cases is rising again is because residents are not complying with preventive measures, such as wearing masks and staying home as much as possible.
The county’s top health official on Monday pleaded with residents to cooperate in order to stem the upward hike of new cases. Otherwise, the trend might once again lead to reduced capacity or even closures of businesses and schools, something that no one wants to see again.
Appearing before the Board of Supervisors, Diana Gomez, director of the Yuma County Public Health Services, asked the public to wear masks, including over the nose, wash hands frequently, stay home especially if sick, and limit gatherings.
“It is adhering to mitigation guidelines that we have been talking about since the very beginning,” Gomez noted.
“I understand everyone is tired. I understand it’s exhausting, but these are the things we need to do to keep moving forward,” she added.
Officials are concerned because of a significant hike in the recent numbers. The county reported 232 new cases on Saturday, 126 new cases on Sunday and 160 new cases on Monday, bringing the total cases to 15,519 and 365 deaths.
Gomez noted that the upward trend began the week of Oct. 18, when the positivity rate was at 11%, then it went to 15% the week of Halloween, then 18% the following week and 20% last week.
“In our particular county, we were really excited about the fact that we had dropped down to the moderate level, which allowed us to expand capacity in some of our businesses, it allowed us to continue opening up, and allowed us to start to consider approval of events larger than 50,” Gomez said.
“We asked people, we asked for policies to be in place, we asked to please help us comply. This is the way we move forward. This is the way we support our businesses, this is the way we support our schools. It’s been challenging, and we’ve seen our cases go up,” she added.
DANGERS OF A DOUBLE SURGE
This second wave might be more dangerous than the first wave because a COVID-19 surge coupled with a surge in influenza cases could overburden the healthcare system, especially during the winter visitor season.
“We see it every year, an increase in flu cases, and it overwhelms our healthcare system,” Gomez said. “People are still getting sick, we all have the same issues we had before this pandemic. We need to make sure we allow the healthcare system to respond appropriately. So I’m just asking for everybody’s cooperation.”
Yuma County hasn’t experienced a big influx of flu yet. “In our county, our first case in the county last year was the first week of October. We haven’t had a lab-confirmed flu case here yet,” Gomez said.
Aside from the thousands of doses of flu vaccine that have been given out so far this year, Gomez also credits the fact that people are wearing masks and practicing increased hygiene and social distancing.
“If that is an early indication and we continue to do that, then we have coverage on both fronts. We have immunity that is granted through the vaccine plus the heightened mitigation practices that we have, like mask wearing that helps prevent the spread of influenza,” she said.
The Health Department is working with clinical partners to make sure that when the COVID-19 vaccine arrives, staff can distribute it appropriately. The first batch will likely go to frontline workers, and then to the public.
BUSINESSES AND SCHOOLS AT RISK
Gomez stressed that businesses like bars, gyms and restaurants under a mask mandate must continue to enforce the rules that allow them to operate.
“When you go to a restaurant, the server, everyone should be wearing a mask. When you go to a gym, when you go to a theater, if you’re a patron and you want to support these places, please wear your mask. It’s very difficult for people to remind everybody to please put on your mask, please put it over your nose, so I’m doing it, because this is how we support those businesses.
“That’s why those businesses are allowed to operate under that executive order. That is the mandate, that they wear the masks, that they limit occupancy, that they spread out the seating,” Gomez said. “I realize it might be inconvenient, but that’s what is allowing that place to operate that way. If they ask you to put on your--please don’t make them ask you to put on your mask over your face, over your nose. That is what is allowing them to operate, it’s allowing them to move forward.”
Chairman Tony Reyes noted that businesses must take their responsibility seriously to stay open. “They need to be aware that they have a responsibility also to make sure that this stays safe because if this doesn’t then what we’re looking at …,” Reyes said without finishing the sentence.
“My comment would be, don’t go out unless you have to. This is not the time to be out because you don’t feel sick. People don’t necessarily feel sick and can have the virus and they can spread it to somebody else. I don’t want to get to a point where we limit people’s freedom of movement, but we’re asking people, please, if you don’t have to go out, don’t go out. You don’t know if you have it. Sometimes you don’t feel like you have it but you may have it. And on top of that, when you go out, you expose yourself anyway and therefore expose your family.”
Reyes expressed astonishment at a parade recently held in the community. He said he understood “people are trying to get back to some sort of life, but this isn’t normal. We’re not in normal times.”
He added: “That doesn’t make any sense to me. I understand personal freedom, but I’m getting a little frustrated that people do not understand that this is a communitywide situation where everybody plays a part.”
He noted that some countries are “isolating people in different areas. We could get to that point.”
Gomez pointed out that the upward trend also impacts schools and families. “We worked really hard to keep schools open … The schools have done an awesome job. They’re being very cautious. They’re sending kids home that are showing any symptoms just to err on the side of caution. The schools can’t do it alone, we can’t do alone.”
She described taking calls from parents saying they’re scared that the school is going to close down because their child benefits from that one-on-one instruction.
“It’s all those stories that we hear every day that are heartbreaking, and so when we ask for help with complying for these measures, we’re advocating for all these people. We’re advocating for the person in the nursing home, we’re advocating for the loved one that is glad that they’re now able to visit because our positivity dropped down. For that parent (who says) ‘I’m glad my son or daughter is back in school.’ That’s who we’re doing it for.”
IMPACT ON THE COMMUNITY
Gomez urged residents to think of others who might be impacted by the pandemic, such as those who are hospitalized. YRMC has instituted visitor restrictions, which means that patients can’t have the comfort of family to help them heal.
“When you’re in the hospital, you really need to see your family. That’s an important part,” she said.
The company of family and friends are also critical for those in nursing and assisted living facilities. However, because of the pandemic rules, those facilities have not allowed visitors since early March.
“That is the impact when we see those numbers increase and we don’t adhere to those mitigation practices and the numbers increase. That’s who it impacts, it impacts the nursing, the assisted living facilities, it impacts the hospital, it impacts our schools, it impacts all of us,” Gomez said.
And then there are those who suffer the lingering effect of COVID-19 for months and the families who lose someone to the virus.
“It’s heartbreaking everytime I see a death. Those aren’t numbers, those are people,” she noted.
‘WE’RE TRYING TO SAVE LIVES’
Reyes reiterated that this second wave might be even more dangerous than the first. “We’re going through a resurgence of the virus, and this could be more serious because we spend a lot more time inside with a lot more people. So we need to be even more careful than when this was at its peak back in July or August, and I don’t see it. We all talk about COVID fatigue, but the virus itself doesn’t get any fatigue. I mean, it just keeps doing it ...
“We’re trying to save lives here. We’ve lost almost 370 people already. What’s the point here? I know we’ve got better ways of treating people, but we’re still not out of the goods yet. We’ve got a couple of months, two, three months before the vaccine is available. “
Reyes suggested that officials need to be more “forceful” in relaying the message: “‘Look, you’re in danger of dying.’ If that doesn’t make the point, I don’t know what will.”
Gomez agreed. “If everybody is not in it, if there’s not broad compliance, it doesn’t work. And that’s where we are.”
INVOLVING LAW ENFORCEMENT
Supervisor Martin Porchas asked what can be done about businesses that are not following protocols. Gomez explained that the Health Department first provides education.
“It’s not new as far as compliance. Everyone who was allowed to open had to fill out an attestation with the state saying that they would comply with guidelines,” she said.
Nevertheless, staff has had to visit some businesses to remind them. “That’s the minority, the majority follow the rules,” she added.
If a business still fails to comply, then law enforcement steps in. “If a business is not complying, it requires a police officer or sheriff’s deputy to leave what they’re doing to go remind you of the rules and ask you to comply,” Gomez explained.
The next step is a citation or legal action against the business.
“When enforcement is the last option, everything else has been tried,” she said. “Follow the rules so we don’t have to get to that point.”
With continued noncompliance, the other option would be instituting additional mitigation factors, such as “scaling back capacity in restaurants, or maybe going back to reducing the ability to have some of these events or not having these events, which none of us want to see.”
Reyes commended Gomez for her handling of the pandemic and acknowledged that the Health Department might be suffering from fatigue as well.
“We can’t allow ourselves to get fatigued with COVID. This is an ongoing fight and we need to find the strength. So don’t falter there. Keep at it. It’s a fight that we will win,” he said.
“This virus isn’t going away anytime soon. So moving forward it’s about staying the course. It’s about being in it all together. It is, because my actions, what I do today will have an impact on somebody else,” Gomez said.
“We as a community need to work together because that’s the only way we will move forward.”