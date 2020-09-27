Failing to nab federal transportation grants, some Yuma City Council members are questioning whether the city should switch gears away from a proposed multimodal transit center and consider other uses for the historic Hotel Del Sol.
The debate came up during the Sept. 16 meeting as the council considered awarding a contract for design-build services for the proposed Hotel Del Sol Multi-Modal Transportation Center to CORE Construction of Phoenix.
With council’s approval, the city awarded the $1.02 million contract to CORE for the preconstruction services phase of the project. The work in the preconstruction phase includes environmental, structural and architectural studies as well as architectural and engineering design.
This contract is funded through a Federal Transit Authority grant in which the Yuma County Intergovernmental Public Transit Authority is the recipient of the grant, and Yuma is the sub-recipient. The city will provide a 20% local match of $203,000, and the FTA grant will reimburse the city for $812,000 through YCIPTA.
IS THERE A NEED
FOR A TRANSIT CENTER?
Councilwoman Ema Lea Shoop questioned the need for a transit center in the age of digital technology. She pointed out that the initial intent of a multimodal center was to offer Amtrak, Greyhound and the local bus system the ability to take care of their clients in one location. However, today everyone does transactions on their smartphones, without needing a physical location, she noted.
Shoop questioned the value of renovating an old building for a use that might be “passe” and said she was reluctant to spend a “bundle of money” on the building to bring it up to code due to its age.
Mayor Doug Nicholls said he wasn’t part of the decision-making process when the city decided to call it a “multimodal” project. He noted that it would be more than a place to buy tickets; the site would give people the opportunity to switch from one mode of transportation to another.
Deputy City Administrator Jay Simonton pointed out that this contract is just for the design and will not cover any construction work. Through the design process, the city will learn the structural condition of the building and the restoration needs.
Councilman Gary Knight explained that city officials at the time called it a multimodal transit center so the city could apply for federal transportation grants. Now, without those grants, the city can rethink the purpose once the design process is completed and they know it’s possible to salvage the building, Knight said.
He added that there are many other grants that are not tied to transportation that can be used for restoring historic buildings. At that point, the private sector might help build it out.
“I have no desire to put any more city money into that particular building than we absolutely have to,” Knight said. “We need to at least do the design and see what structurally we’re looking at.”
He recommended the city get an appraisal to find out what the building is worth in case they go that route and try to sell it.
Shoop suggested exploring private-public partnerships and affordable housing grants.
Councilman Mike Shelton said he could see both points. “I see the primary value in the design funding to give us an option. Ultimately we have two choices, build it up or blow it up. To build it up, we need to know what’s in it and what could be done with it,” he said.
At some point the city needs to decide whether to “hit the exit ramp and get out of there and let it go or go full speed ahead,” he added.
Councilman Chris Morris agreed that they’re no longer tied to transportation uses and could go in a different direction. But no matter what, the city needs to start off with a design, which will be covered with a grant the city already has, Morris said.
He added that he has walked the building and looked at past structural analysis and the building is salvageable. “At what cost is the question,” he noted, adding that the design will identify the cost and if they don’t approve the contract, the city will lose the grant funding.
Deputy Mayor Karen Watts pointed out that the city already owns the building and “it’s kind of a blight.” She suggested using the design grant to see if the city can “bring it back to its glory” with public or private grants. “It’s an opportunity we need to take,” she said.
The council voted 6-1 to approve the design contract, with Shoop opposed.
City officials have long said that the construction project would only go forward if the city secured federal funding. In such a case, the proposal has been to turn the long-vacant hotel into a transportation hub that would house YCAT bus service and the Yuma County Intergovernmental Public Transit Authority, and would host Greyhound bus ticketing, an Amtrak terminal and a Yuma Police Department substation. The exterior would include a pedestrian plaza, bus and rideshare areas, and designated crossings to the Amtrak depot and Armed Services Park.
Uses for the second and third floors would be determined through a development process. Officials have previously said that the prime commercial space would encourage private sector development.
The city received nearly $1.9 million from two grants from the Federal Transit Authority to pay for the design. The grant funds would have expired on Sept. 30 if not committed to the project by that time.
A feasibility study, completed in 2010, determined that a multimodal transportation center was needed. Out of 16 potential sites identified, the Hotel Del Sol was selected as the final site.
The hotel site currently serves as the Downtown Yuma Transfer Center for the Yuma County Area Transit, or YCAT, bus system. As the main transfer point, riders use this point to either walk to downtown or connect to another route.
The hotel opened at 200 E. 3rd St. in 1926, across from the railroad depot, and it housed a Greyhound bus station at one point. The 70-room hotel began to decline in the 1970s and was damaged by a fire the following decade, around the time it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. It had to be stabilized before being added to the register.