SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – One person was killed and five others injured Sunday night in an offroading accident near here.
City police said a Jeep Cherokee and a Chevrolet Suburban collided in the accident that occurred shortly after 11 p.m, at an improvised race track in a sandy area south of the city
The 30-year-old driver of the Jeep, identified by police only as Fernando N., was killed in the accident, police said.
The driver of the Chevrolet, identified only as Eduardo N., 32, and four passengers in that vehicle were injured, police said.
The Chevrolet’ driver was transferred to a hospital in Arizona for treatment. The passengers – a 30-year-old identified as Wendy and three minors of the ages 15, 11 and 5 – were admitted to a hospital in San Luis Rio Colorado.
The area is located on the south end of Calle 9, on the city’s south side, where informal offroading events and unsanctioned racing takes place.
Police said beer cans were found in both vehicles and that a firearm was found in the Jeep.
State police are continuing an investigation into the accident.