POLICIACA 2 (copy)

A police officer guards a vehicle that was fired upon Sunday in a shooting incident at El Golfo de Santa Clara.

 Courtesy PHOTO

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – At least one person was wounded in a shooting incident in El Golfo de Santa Clara during the Labor Day weekend.

A man and a woman were fired upon while they sat in a vehicle that had pulled up to the window of a drive-through business, according to police.

0
0
0
0
0

