SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – At least one person was wounded in a shooting incident in El Golfo de Santa Clara during the Labor Day weekend.
A man and a woman were fired upon while they sat in a vehicle that had pulled up to the window of a drive-through business, according to police.
The woman was wounded and treated at a local clinic and was reported in good condition. The man fled during the shooting and his condition and whereabouts were not immediately known.
The shooter remained at large.
The incident came as thousands of people gathered over the three-day weekened at El Golfo, a fishing community on the Sea of Cortes that has become a popular tourist destination.